Android Leftovers

AMD Zen 2 + Radeon RX 5700 Series For Linux Expectations

This weekend I was out the AMD E3 event learning more about their third-generation Ryzen processors as well as their equally exciting AMD Radeon RX 5700 series Navi hardware. Being at the event, one could reasonably deduce the Linux support will be great and it does appear to be that way building upon their improvements of earlier GPUs and Zen processors. It does appear to be that way while obviously we will begin testing soon of these new processors and graphics cards. At least for the Zen 2 processors, I am confident in their Linux support while on the Navi side we are awaiting Linux driver support but I am optimistic it will work out nicely. Now that the initial embargo has expired, here are more details on these new AMD products launching 7 July and my Linux information at this time.

Popcorn SBCs include a Chip reboot plus quad- and octa-core Amlogic models

Source Parts has gone to Kickstarter to reboot the open-spec Chip SBC as a $49 and up “Original Popcorn.” There are also two “Super Popcorn” models that swap the Allwinner GR8 for a quad-core, Cortex-A53 Amlogic S905D or octa-core -A53 S912. The nice thing about fully open source SBCs such as Next Thing Co.’s Chip (C.H.I.P.) is that if the company goes under, someone else can pick up the banner and move forward. The Cortex-A8-based (Allwinner GR8) based Chip, which briefly won fame for selling for only $9, has been available for the last two years only in a $49 Chip Pro Dev Kit. That, too, went bye bye last year when Next Thing closed its doors. Now a company called Source Parts has gone to Kickstarter to try to resurrect a improved version of the Chip with an optional “Stovetop” add-on board plus two related Super Popcorn boards.