Stacer: An All in One System Optimizer and App Monitoring Tool for Linux
Most probably, you have heard the name of CCleaner for Windows system which comes handy when a user needs to monitor system processes or resources. Actually, system optimizer application is quite familiar in Windows or mobile platform including Android or iOS. But for Linux system, sometimes, pro users prefer to use command line tools for optimizing or monitoring the system. Then what’s about the beginners like me who want to control or monitor the system using a simple and intuitive user interface? For them, Stacer plays a vital role which comes with a handful of features to better optimize the Linux system.
It’s one of the best CCleaner alternatives for the Linux system. Stacer, Linux Task Manager, is packed with advantages like real-time system processes and resource monitor, start-up software control, the ability to clear the system cache, ability to remove software, and control to start or stop any processes or services.
