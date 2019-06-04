Converting fedmsg consumers to fedora-messaging
So in case you hadn’t heard, the Fedora infrastructure team is currently trying to nudge people in the direction of moving from fedmsg to fedora-messaging.
Fedmsg is the Fedora project-wide messaging bus we’ve had since 2012. It backs FMN / Fedora Notifications and Badges, and is used extensively within Fedora infrastructure for the general purpose of “have this one system do something whenever this other system does something else”. For instance, openQA job scheduling and result reporting are both powered by fedmsg.
Over time, though, there have turned out to be a few issues with fedmsg. It has a few awkward design quirks, but most significantly, it’s designed such that message delivery can never be guaranteed. In practice it’s very reliable and messages almost always are delivered, but for building critical systems like Rawhide package gating, the infrastructure team decided we really needed a system where message delivery can be formally guaranteed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 687 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu: Design, GNOME, 'Fridge' and Zorin OS 15 Installation Guide with Screenshots
Mozilla: Firefox Desktop Telemetry, NN at the Federal Communications Commission and These Weeks in Firefox
DragonFlyBSD Now Defaulting To HAMMER2 File-System and Playing Bluetooth Audio with OpenBSD
Programming/Development: Outreachy, Python, AWS and AWK
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 27 min ago
23 hours 7 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 23 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago