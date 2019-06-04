Why containers and Kubernetes have the potential to run almost anything
The future of Kubernetes is bright, and like virtualization before it, workload expansion is inevitable. Learning how to drive Kubernetes is probably the biggest investment that a developer or sysadmin can make in their own career growth. As the workloads expand, so will the career opportunities. So, here's to driving an amazing dump truck that's very elegant at moving dirt...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 846 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu: Design, GNOME, 'Fridge' and Zorin OS 15 Installation Guide with Screenshots
Mozilla: Firefox Desktop Telemetry, NN at the Federal Communications Commission and These Weeks in Firefox
DragonFlyBSD Now Defaulting To HAMMER2 File-System and Playing Bluetooth Audio with OpenBSD
Programming/Development: Outreachy, Python, AWS and AWK
Containers With Kubernetes Are More Secure: Loris Degioanni
Containers With Kubernetes Are More Secure: Loris Degioanni