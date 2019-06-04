Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Plasma 5.16 by KDE is Now Available

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of June 2019 12:15:43 PM Filed under
KDE

Say hello to Plasma 5.16, a the newest iteration of KDE's desktop environment, chock-a-block with new features and improvements.

Let’s start with Dolphin, Plasma's file and folder manager. It now opens folders you click on in new tabs instead of new windows, keeping everything together. You can try this out by clicking the Home folder icon on your desktop (which will open Dolphin and show the contents of Home), and then clicking the Trash can folder also on your desktop. The Trash can folder will open in a new tab of the existing Dolphin window. You can, of course, choose to open more than one Dolphin window -- after all, it wouldn't be Plasma without options -- but this is a feature that will keep things nice and tidy.

Talking about tidy: check out the new notification system! Not only can you mute notifications altogether with the Do Not Disturb mode, but the system also groups notifications by app. Like this, when you run through the history of past notifications, you can see all the messages from KDE Connect in one category, the download information in another, email alerts in a third, and so on.

Discover, Plasma's software manager, is also cleaner and clearer as it now has two distinct areas for downloading and installing software on the Update page. Besides, when updating, the completion bar now works correctly and the packages disappear from the list as the software manager completes their installation.

Read more

»

By Marius Nestor shortly after the original

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 11th of June 2019 12:42:42 PM.
  • KDE Plasma 5.16 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

    The KDE Project released today the KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment, a major release that adds a plethora of new features and enhancements, along with many improvements to make your Plasma experience more enjoyable and reliable.
    The KDE Plasma 5.16 has been in development for the past few months and it's now the latest version of the acclaimed graphical desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems. It's a major release that introduces several new features, more polishing, and dozens of improvements.

    "For this release, KDE developers have worked hard to polish Plasma to a high gloss. The results of their efforts provide a more consistent experience and bring new features to all Plasma users," reads today's announcement. "We hope you enjoy using Plasma 5.16 as much as we did making it."

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu: Design, GNOME, 'Fridge' and Zorin OS 15 Installation Guide with Screenshots

  • Canonical Design Team: Design and Web team summary – 10 June 2019
    This was a fairly busy two weeks for the Web & design team at Canonical.  Here are some of the highlights of our completed work.
  • Ubuntu 18.04 LTS With Latest GNOME Update Now Plays Nicely For 120~144Hz Displays
    For those running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the default GNOME Shell desktop experience, the latest stable release update of Mutter now fixes the support for running on high refresh rate (above 60Hz) displays.  Ubuntu 18.04's GNOME desktop had been capped to running at 60Hz. The non-60Hz support had been fixed upstreamed but only as of this past week was patched for GNOME 3.28 used by the Bionic Beaver.
  • The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 582
  • Step by Step Zorin OS 15 Installation Guide with Screenshots
    Good News for all the Zorin users out there! Zorin has launched its latest version (Zorin OS 15) of its Ubuntu based Linux distro. This version is based on Ubuntu 18.04.2, since its launch in July 2009, it is estimated that this popular distribution has reached more than 17 million downloads. Zorin is renowned for creating a distribution for beginner level users and the all new Zorin OS 15 comes packed with a lot of goodies that surely will make Zorin OS lovers happy. Let’s see some of the major enhancements made in the latest version.

Mozilla: Firefox Desktop Telemetry, NN at the Federal Communications Commission and These Weeks in Firefox

  • Data Science is Hard: Validating Data for Glean
    Glean is a new library for collecting data in Mozilla products. It’s been shipping in Firefox Preview for a little while and I’d like to take a minute to talk about how I validated that it sends what we think it’s sending. Validating new data collections in an existing system like Firefox Desktop Telemetry is a game of comparing against things we already know. We know that some percentage of data we receive is just garbage: bad dates, malformed records, attempts at buffer overflows and SQL injection. If the amount of garbage in the new collection is within the same overall amount of garbage we see normally, we count it as “good enough” and move on. [...] At this point, aside from the “metrics” ping which is awaiting validation after some fixes reach saturation in the population, Glean has passed all of these criteria acceptably. It still has a bit of a duplicate ping problem, but its clock skew and latency are much lower than Firefox Desktop’s. There are some outrageous clients sending dozens of pings over a period that they should be sending a handful, but that might just be a test client whose values will disappear into the noise when the user population grows.
  • It’s time for the US Senate to Save the Net
    On the one year anniversary of the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality, Mozilla is joining millions of people across the internet to once again stand up to protect the open internet. When the FCC gutted net neutrality protections last year, we filed our lawsuit because we believed that repeal was unlawful. We also believed taking on the FCC was the right thing to do for the future of the internet and everyone who uses it. Until the Senate listens to the American people and protects the open Internet, Mozilla v. FCC continues to be net neutrality’s best hope. But it’s time our Senators do what they were elected to do – represent their constituents, and pass net neutrality legislation that has overwhelming support and protects Americans. With a victory in the courts, or bipartisan legislation, we can ensure that people – and not big cable and telephone companies – get to choose what they see and do online.
  • These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 59

DragonFlyBSD Now Defaulting To HAMMER2 File-System and Playing Bluetooth Audio with OpenBSD

  • DragonFlyBSD Now Defaulting To HAMMER2 File-System By Default
    After being an experimental option in DragonFlyBSD for more than the past half-decade, HAMMER2 is the new default file-system of this FreeBSD derivative. 
  • Playing Bluetooth Audio with OpenBSD
     

    OpenBSD removed Bluetooth support in 2014, so officially there is no way to connect a Bluetooth to your OpenBSD system. However, jcs@ posted on Twitter that he found a simple way to play audio via Bluetooth. He recommended the Creative BT-W2 USB dongle.

Programming/Development: Outreachy, Python, AWS and AWK

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6