Games: WHAT THE GOLF?, UnderMine, Starmancer, Ribbiting Saga, SkateBIRD, Stoneshard
-
WHAT THE GOLF? is another Linux game that's now going to the Epic Store first
WHAT THE GOLF? was originally funded on Fig with a Steam release, however hidden behind a backer-only update on Fig they've announced it's going to Epic's store first. This is a reoccurring theme now, one I'm starting to grow tired of.
-
The latest footage of UnderMine (coming to Linux) from E3 has me excited to dig deep for riches
UnderMine from Thorium is entering Early Access sometime this Summer and it sure does look like a lot of fun.
-
Space station building sim Starmancer is looking really good from the new E3 trailer, coming to Linux
Funded on Kickstarter, Starmancer really looks like it's coming along nicely and they had a trailer to show off during E3.
This is another I've written about before, because I absolutely love space sci-fi and during the Kickstarter campaign it did have a Linux prototype building demo available which had a good feel to it. It's currently in Alpha, which became available to backers in April which continues Linux support at the early stages which is great.
-
Ribbiting Saga, a very sweet looking SNES-inspired action adventure game is coming to Linux
Ribbiting Saga is another game popping up during E3 that will be supporting Linux! It's a SNES-inspired action adventure game and it really does look sweet.
-
Flap your wings while you Kickflip in SkateBIRD, now on Kickstarter and it looks brilliant
SkateBIRD is a very promising and very cute skateboarding game with birds, yes birds riding skateboards. It's being developed by Glass Bottom Games, who previously gave us Spartan Fist and Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora.
Glass Bottom Games are now seeking funding on Kickstarter, with a sum of $20,000 requested to help them finish the game. Seems it's going well too, with over 50% already pledged! Of course, since I'm writing about it that does mean it's confirmed to be coming to Linux (I've also written about it briefly before, if you missed it).
-
Brutal turn-based RPG Stoneshard has a new trailer and release date
Stoneshard, another game that was funded thanks to Kickstarter is getting ready to release and they have a new trailer to show it off a little.
-
AMD reveal details on Ryzen 9 3950X and Radeon RX 5700 at E3
News out of E3 to start the day with, as AMD gave out a lot more details on more exciting hardware coming with the third-generation Ryzen 9 and the Radeon RX 5700.
Let's start with the specifications of their new GPU, the 7nm Radeon RX 5700 which will come in three different models. This is the GPU that will be using their brand new "ground-breaking" RDNA "gaming" architecture and they will be the first to support PCIe 4.0.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 751 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu: Design, GNOME, 'Fridge' and Zorin OS 15 Installation Guide with Screenshots
Mozilla: Firefox Desktop Telemetry, NN at the Federal Communications Commission and These Weeks in Firefox
DragonFlyBSD Now Defaulting To HAMMER2 File-System and Playing Bluetooth Audio with OpenBSD
Programming/Development: Outreachy, Python, AWS and AWK
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 27 min ago
23 hours 7 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 23 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago