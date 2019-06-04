Securing the Kernel Stack
The Linux kernel stack is a tempting target for attack. This is because the kernel needs to keep track of where it is. If a function gets called, which then calls another, which then calls another, the kernel needs to remember the order they were all called, so that each function can return to the function that called it. To do that, the kernel keeps a "stack" of values representing the history of its current context.
If an attacker manages to trick the kernel into thinking it should transfer execution to the wrong location, it's possible the attacker could run arbitrary code with root-level privileges. Once that happens, the attacker has won, and the computer is fully compromised. And, one way to trick the kernel this way is to modify the stack somehow, or make predictions about the stack, or take over programs that are located where the stack is pointing.
Protecting the kernel stack is crucial, and it's the subject of a lot of ongoing work. There are many approaches to making it difficult for attackers to do this or that little thing that would expose the kernel to being compromised.
Also: AMD Zen 2 + Radeon RX 5700 Series For Linux Expectations
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 626 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu: Design, GNOME, 'Fridge' and Zorin OS 15 Installation Guide with Screenshots
Mozilla: Firefox Desktop Telemetry, NN at the Federal Communications Commission and These Weeks in Firefox
DragonFlyBSD Now Defaulting To HAMMER2 File-System and Playing Bluetooth Audio with OpenBSD
Programming/Development: Outreachy, Python, AWS and AWK
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 27 min ago
23 hours 7 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 23 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago