Programming/Development: Outreachy, Python, AWS and AWK
Fedora Community Blog: What, Why and How: Outreachy 101
This is part of a recurring series between May – August 2019 on the Community Blog about Fedora Happiness Packets. These posts are published as part of a series of prompts from the Outreachy program.
Python Meeting Düsseldorf - 2019-06-12
Variables are pronouns: A simple metaphor for Python newbies
How to Make a Twitter Bot in Python With Tweepy
AWS costs every programmer should know
In this article, I’m going to list reference numbers I find useful to keep in mind when considering an architecture. Those numbers are not meant for accurate budget estimation. They’re here to help you decide if your design makes sense or is beyond what you could ever afford. So consider the orders of magnitude and relative values rather than the absolute values.
Using AWK and R to parse 25tb
This post post isn’t meant to be a how-to guide. The final solution is bespoke and almost assuredly not the optimal one. For risk of sounding unbearably cheesy this was about the journey. I want others to realize that these solutions don’t pop fully formed into peoples head’s but they are a product of trial and error.
