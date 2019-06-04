Ubuntu: Design, GNOME, 'Fridge' and Zorin OS 15 Installation Guide with Screenshots
-
Canonical Design Team: Design and Web team summary – 10 June 2019
This was a fairly busy two weeks for the Web & design team at Canonical. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work.
-
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS With Latest GNOME Update Now Plays Nicely For 120~144Hz Displays
For those running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the default GNOME Shell desktop experience, the latest stable release update of Mutter now fixes the support for running on high refresh rate (above 60Hz) displays.
Ubuntu 18.04's GNOME desktop had been capped to running at 60Hz. The non-60Hz support had been fixed upstreamed but only as of this past week was patched for GNOME 3.28 used by the Bionic Beaver.
-
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 582
-
Step by Step Zorin OS 15 Installation Guide with Screenshots
Good News for all the Zorin users out there! Zorin has launched its latest version (Zorin OS 15) of its Ubuntu based Linux distro. This version is based on Ubuntu 18.04.2, since its launch in July 2009, it is estimated that this popular distribution has reached more than 17 million downloads. Zorin is renowned for creating a distribution for beginner level users and the all new Zorin OS 15 comes packed with a lot of goodies that surely will make Zorin OS lovers happy. Let’s see some of the major enhancements made in the latest version.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 671 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu: Design, GNOME, 'Fridge' and Zorin OS 15 Installation Guide with Screenshots
Mozilla: Firefox Desktop Telemetry, NN at the Federal Communications Commission and These Weeks in Firefox
DragonFlyBSD Now Defaulting To HAMMER2 File-System and Playing Bluetooth Audio with OpenBSD
Programming/Development: Outreachy, Python, AWS and AWK
Recent comments
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
21 hours 27 min ago
23 hours 7 min ago
23 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 23 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago