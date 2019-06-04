Audiocasts/Shows: Texas Linux Fest, This Week in Linux, Full Circle Weekly News and More
Mic And Coke | The Friday Stream 6
The funniest 17 seconds from Texas Linux Fest and we learn some remarkable things about our crew’s past.
Episode 69 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a LOT of new releases to talk about from applications to distros and even some hardware news. GParted has finally reached the 1.0 milestone, Krita 4.2 & Zorin OS 15 were released this week, and some Security News was released regarding the HiddenWasp Malware so we’ll talk about all of that. In Hardware news, AMD announced their new Ryzen 3000 series CPU and we also got some product updates from System76 & Dell. In Window Manager News, we got some updates from HerbsluftWM and IceWM. Later in the show, we’ll discuss some Linux Gaming News as Google announces news for Google Stadia, Unity Tech announces that the Unity Editor is now available for Linux and we’ll take a look at an open source handheld console called the PyGamer. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #134
ZEEEE Shell! | Coder Radio 361
Apple is shaking up the foundations of UI development with SwiftUI and raising developer eyebrows with a new default shell on MacOS.
Plus feedback with a FOSS dilemma and an update on our 7 languages challenge.
Podcast interviews where I talk about Python's governance
Over the past two months I have given two podcast interviews where I talk about how we handled Guido's retirement, chose our new governance model, and what being on the inaugural steering council has been like.
Now that I have "talked it out" at least twice I don't plan to blog about this topic until something more substantial happens with the steering council. Because of this decision I figured it was worth linking to the interviews in case anyone was waiting for me to write a post on Python's governance.
