today's leftovers
Whiskey Lake-U based UP Xtreme SBC starts at $282
On Kickstarter: Aaeon has launched its $282 and up, Whiskey Lake-U based “UP Xtreme” SBC With up to 16GB RAM, 2x GbE with TSN, 4x USB 3.1, SATA, HDMI, DP, and expansion via M.2, mini-PCIe, and 40- and 100-pin connectors.
Aaeon has gone to Kickstarter to launch the world’s fastest community-backed hacker board. Running Ubuntu or Yocto Linux, Android, or Windows 10 on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake U-series Core processors, the UP Xtreme is very close to the prototype detailed back in March. Additions include new USB 3.1 and TSN support and a new Celeron 4305U equipped model that enables a lower than expected entry price of $282 (249 Euros) with 4GB RAM.
[Older] Free OS to power computers in schools
The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has rolled out the new version named “IT@School GNU/ Linux 18.04”. Based on the Ubuntu OS LTS edition, the system features several free applications customised as per the State school curriculum.
Apart from the financial savings, the biggest advantage of the Free OS is its ability to be modified and shared.
[Older] Making physics lab work easier
The use of open source software in ExpEYES enables modifications in the source code for new experiments that would be added to the list. The recently rolled out IT@School GNU/ Linux 18.04 operating system by KITE has incorporated the ExpEYES applications.
