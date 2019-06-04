Games: Steam, Police Stories, Commandos 2 HD Remaster and Rocket League
-
Steam is Getting a Major Redesign and This is What it Looks Like
A massive redesign of the desktop Steam client is on the way — and newly leaked screenshots give us an early glimpse of how it’ll look.
The SteamDB Twitter account reports: “A work in progress version of the new Steam client interface leaked through an update to the Chinese CSGO launcher.”
March brought word that Valve was prepping a fresh coat of paint for its hugely Steam desktop client. Now, a few months on, we can take closer look at the planned changes thanks to a recent leak.
Naturally SteamDB couldn’t resist sharing some screenshots of the Steam redesign as it currently stands.
-
Police Stories has some good-looking top-down tactical action, releasing September
Even more news out of E3 as Police Stories, a top-down shooter with an emphasis on tactics and not just firing-first is going to release on September 19th with a new trailer. It's confirmed to be coming to Linux, it has Linux system requirements up and ready and the publishers website also very clearly lists it!
Their slightly different take on the top-down shooter genre has me quite excited, with you being able to fire-off warning shots and get criminals to surrender which looks pretty great. They say your actions are scored in real-time, so being overly aggressive might result in you not getting a good enough score for the next mission so they really do want you to be a little more careful.
-
Commandos 2 HD Remaster announced, Kalypso Media bringing it to Linux
Here's an exciting one for you, Kalypso Media have today announced the Commandos 2 HD Remaster and it's coming to Linux. After acquiring the rights to Pyro Studios’ franchises in 2018, Kalypso Media is starting their E3 with a bit of a bang.
The Commandos 2 HD Remaster is being developed by Yippee Entertainment, with Kalypso Media publishing and they've confirmed right away it will support Linux! They also announced a Praetorians HD Remaster although that will not have Linux support, which is being done by a different developer.
-
Rocket League's Radical Summer event and limited-time Ghost Hunt mode is live, here's a look at it
Psyonix have put up their latest in-game event for Rocket League, with the Radical Summer event now live. They also have a new limited-time Ghost Hunt mode and a Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Car Pack DLC. Let's take a look at it all!
As a reminder, the Radical Summer event will be lasting a whole nine weeks, with this first Blockbusters phase that lasts until July 1st. During the event, you will be able to earn Cassettes which you then redeem for special items. Through each three-week phase of the event, the items you can redeem will change. However, all the items will appear together at the end of the event to allow you to get as many as you want with your Cassettes.
-
