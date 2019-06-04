Luminance HDR: An Open Source Software for LDR/HDR Imaging in Ubuntu
Luminance HDR is an open source application based on Qt5 toolkit for LDR/HDR image processing. It’s a complete workflow for high-quality imaging including HDR and LDR formats. Luminance HDR offers a simple to use and intuitive graphical user interface. It’s a cross-platform application which supports Windows OS, Mac OS, and Linux system.
As I mentioned above that this software supports a wide range of HDR and LDR formats out of the box. Worth mentioning HDR formats are radiance RGBE, tiff formats, openEXR, PFS native format, raw image formats, etc. JPEG, PNG, PPM, PBM, TIFF, FITS all those are mentionable LDR formats, it does supports.
