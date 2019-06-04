Programming Leftovers
Firmware Reverse-Engineering Using NSA Software Continues
Earlier this month we reported on a new Google Summer of Code project making use of NSA software to help with firmware reverse engineering. So far that effort seems to be paying off of using Ghidra.
Ghidra is the US National Security Agency's open-source project designed to assist in reverse engineering. Ghidra is similar to IDA Pro and other decompilers/disassemblers. The focus of the GSoC 2019 project has been integrating the support to make it suitable as a tool to help with firmware reverse-engineering.
Application lifecycle management for container-native development
Ultimately, developers are expensive, but they are the domain experts in what they build. With development teams often being treated as product teams (who own the entire lifecycle and support of their applications), it becomes imperative that they control the end-to-end process on which they rely to deliver their applications into production. This means decentralizing both the ALM process and the tooling that supports that process. In this article, we’ll explore this approach and look at a couple of implementation scenarios.
Teaching algorithmic ethics requires an open approach
his trend could have profoundly positive impacts on humanity. Consider, for example, the ways in which AI applications have already proven revolutionary in medical diagnosis. But with and alongside the benefits these systems promise are also serious risks, for the growing unchecked use of algorithms in this fashion risks dangerously amplifying inequality and concentrating power in the hands of the few. Other related problems may accompany this, such as the increased commodification of personal information absent consumer protections, or the buildout of digital surveillance infrastructures that are more often than not turned against already marginalized or oppressed populations.
One of the most promising mechanisms for combating the dangerous encroachment of individual agency and power through algorithms is open education. Policymakers and advisors educated on these ethical technology issues can make informed regulatory decisions, technologists can increase their awareness of the impacts of their designs, and citizens and consumers can adequately understand how algorithmic systems are impacting their everyday lives. Where knowledge is power, education can provide that knowledge.
OOP Method Types in Python: @classmethod vs @staticmethod vs Instance Methods
Multiple Linear Regression with Python
Testing Complex Systems with Maintainable Test Suites
Kubernetes Operators Best Practices
Kubernetes Operators are processes connecting to the master API and watching for events, typically on a limited number of resource types.
When a relevant event occurs, the operator reacts and performs a specific action. This may be limited to interacting with the master API only, but will often involve performing some action on some other systems (this could be either in cluster or off cluster resources).
Kernel: Bcachefs, ROCm and New NVIDIA Linux Driver (Blob)
Graviton: A Minimalist Open Source Code Editor
Graviton is a free and open source, cross-platform code editor in development. The sixteen years old developer, Marc Espin, emphasizes that it is a ‘minimalist’ code editor. I am not sure about that but it does have a clean user interface like other modern code editors like Atom. The developer also calls it a lightweight code editor despite the fact that Graviton is based on Electron. Graviton comes with features you expect in any standard code editors like syntax highlighting, auto-completion etc. Since Graviton is still in the beta phase of development, more features will be added to it in the future releases.
GPL Dodge and Compliance
Servers Closing Down (MariaDB and IBM)
