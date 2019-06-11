Mesa 19.1
mesa 19.1.0
Mesa 19.1.0 is now available. This release consists of approximately 3700 commits from 158 developers. Huge thanks to all the developers, testers and users for their ongoing work and support shaping up the 19.1.0 release. The top highlights include: - GL_ARB_parallel_shader_compile for all drivers. - GL_EXT_gpu_shader4 on all GL 3.1 drivers. - GL_EXT_shader_image_load_formatted on radeonsi. - GL_EXT_texture_buffer_object on all GL 3.1 drivers. - GL_EXT_texture_compression_s3tc_srgb on Gallium and i965 drivers (ES extension). - GL_NV_compute_shader_derivatives on Iris and i965 drivers. - GL_KHR_parallel_shader_compile on all drivers. - GL_INTEL_conservative_rasterization on Iris. Additional features: ANV - VK_EXT_buffer_device_address - VK_EXT_depth_clip_enable - VK_KHR_ycbcr_image_arrays - VK_EXT_inline_uniform_block - VK_EXT_external_memory_host - VK_EXT_host_query_reset - VK_KHR_surface_protected_capabilities - VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback - VK_NV_compute_shader_derivatives - VK_KHR_shader_float16_int8 - VK_KHR_shader_atomic_int64 - VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing - VK_EXT_memory_budget RADV - VK_EXT_buffer_device_address - VK_EXT_depth_clip_enable - VK_EXT_inline_uniform_block - VK_EXT_host_query_reset - VK_KHR_surface_protected_capabilities - VK_EXT_pipeline_creation_feedback - VK_KHR_8bit_storage - VK_AMD_gpu_shader_int16 - VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float - VK_KHR_shader_float16_int8 For the full log see: git log 19.0-branchpoint..mesa-19.1.0 Changes since rc5: Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1): radv: Prevent out of bound shift on 32-bit builds. Charmaine Lee (1): svga: Remove unnecessary check for the pre flush bit for setting vertex buffers Deepak Rawat (2): winsys/drm: Fix out of scope variable usage winsys/svga/drm: Fix 32-bit RPCI send message Emil Velikov (3): egl/dri: flesh out and use dri2_create_drawable() mapi: add static_date offset to MaxShaderCompilerThreadsKHR mapi: correctly handle the full offset table Eric Engestrom (1): util/os_file: actually return the error read() gave us Jason Ekstrand (1): nir/propagate_invariant: Don't add NULL vars to the hash table Juan A. Suarez Romero (2): Update version to 19.1.0 docs: Add release notes for 19.1.0 Kenneth Graunke (1): egl/x11: calloc dri2_surf so it's properly zeroed Lionel Landwerlin (2): intel/perf: fix EuThreadsCount value in performance equations intel/perf: improve dynamic loading config detection Nanley Chery (1): anv/cmd_buffer: Initalize the clear color struct for CNL+ Nataraj Deshpande (1): anv: Fix check for isl_fmt in assert Rob Clark (2): freedreno/a6xx: fix issues with gallium HUD freedreno/a6xx: fix hangs with newer sqe fw Samuel Pitoiset (2): radv: fix alpha-to-coverage when there is unused color attachments radv: fix setting CB_SHADER_MASK for dual source blending
Mesa 19.1.0 Release Notes / June 11, 2019
Mesa 19.1.0 is a new development release. People who are concerned with stability and reliability should stick with a previous release or wait for Mesa 19.1.1.
Mesa 19.1.0 implements the OpenGL 4.5 API, but the version reported by glGetString(GL_VERSION) or glGetIntegerv(GL_MAJOR_VERSION) / glGetIntegerv(GL_MINOR_VERSION) depends on the particular driver being used. Some drivers don't support all the features required in OpenGL 4.5. OpenGL 4.5 is only available if requested at context creation. Compatibility contexts may report a lower version depending on each driver.
Mesa 19.1 Released With Experimental Intel Gallium3D, Other New GL/VLK Drivers Too
After being delayed by a few weeks due to a few blocker bugs, Mesa 19.1 as the quarterly feature update to this open-source multi-vendor graphics driver stack has been released! Mesa 19.1 is a huge update with several new drivers, performance optimizations, more mature support for existing Vulkan drivers, and other changes.
Mesa 19.1 is officially out plus NVIDIA 430.26 is available now
Two sets of driver releases for you recently, with Mesa 19.1 now officially out as quite a big upgrade and a minor NVIDIA driver change.
First up, NVIDIA 430.26 is out as an update to their stable long-lived driver series. It adds support for various Quadro GPUs, as well as fixing a bug in 415.13, that caused audio over DisplayPort to not work in some configurations.
The bigger one is for AMD/Intel with Mesa 19.1 being officially released today. As usual, the Mesa team note that since it's brand new you might want to wait for Mesa 19.1.1 to have a fully stable experience.
