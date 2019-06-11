Language Selection

Wind River Linux adds Docker and Kubernetes support for the edge

The latest version of Wind River Linux debuts an “OverC” container stack that eases integration of frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes on edge devices. The Yocto-based embedded distro is available in open source and commercial versions.

When reading about the latest, container-friendly version of the market-leading commercial Wind River Linux distribution, we were struck by the mention of an open source version of the commercial distro available for download on GitHub. We wondered if this was a new development after Intel sold off Wind River to investment firm TPG last year, but a Wind River spokesperson informed us that the open source version has been available since 2017.

Also: Skylake box PC has 6x GbE with optional PoE and Myriad X support

The press release

  • Wind River Linux Harnesses Power of Containers and Cloud-Native Approaches for Embedded Systems Development

    Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for critical infrastructure, today announced the latest enhancements to the industry-leading Wind River Linux. This release delivers technology to ease adoption of containers in embedded systems. It provides resources such as pre-built containers, tools, and documentation as well as support for frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes, all of which can help embedded system developers in their journey to leverage or deploy cloud-native development approaches, especially relevant for appliances at the network edge. Wind River Linux is freely available for download.

Android Leftovers

Money laundering and crypto-coin legislation could hurt open-source ecosystem – activists

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and UK Open Rights Group have responded to an HM Treasury consultation on money laundering legislation, in particular to the suggestion that publishing open-source software should be subject to customer due diligence requirements. The Transposition of the Fifth Money Laundering Directive (5MLD) was published (PDF) for consultation in April. 5MLD is an EU directive which the UK is obliged to put into law by January 2020 – presuming that the UK is either still in the EU or in transitional arrangements. Read more

Release Notes for CRUX 3.5

This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.5. Everybody upgrading from the previous release is advised to carefully read the following notes. Read more Corresponding announcement:

  • CRUX
    CRUX 3.5 has been released! Please check out the Release Notes, the ChangeLog and the Handbook, and download CRUX 3.5 right here.

Speed Up Gnome Shell On Fedora 30 Using This Copr Repository

There's a Copr repository for Fedora 30 that presumably speeds up Gnome Shell and Mutter by adding some patches. The repository also has builds for Fedora 29, and while they are no longer maintained, they should still work. Gnome already worked fine on my laptop running Fedora 30, so I can't say from personal experience how big of an impact it makes. You can give it a try, and if you don't notice any improvements, or if it makes things worse, you can easily remove it. Read more Also: Fedora Gooey Karma Week 2 report GSoC

