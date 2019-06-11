Debian: Debian 10.0 "Buster" Plan, LTS Work, DebConf19 Sponsors and Free Culture Book
-
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Lining Up To Release In Early July
We now have a tentative release date for the big Debian 10 "Buster" release.
If no show-stoppers come up in the next few weeks, Debian 10.0 will be making its official debut on Saturday, 6 July. This comes following Debian developers working through around 150 release critical bugs as of a few months ago but everything is now getting ironed out and they are onto the home stretch ahead of this major update succeeding the Debian 9 "Stretch" series.
-
Markus Koschany: My Free Software Activities in May 2019
Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.
-
DebConf19 welcomes its sponsors!
DebConf19 is taking place in Curitiba, Brazil, from 21 July to 28 July 2019. It is the 20th edition of the Debian conference and organisers are working hard to create another interesting and fruitful event for attendees.
We would like to warmly welcome the first 29 sponsors of DebConf19, and introduce you to them.
So far we have three Platinum sponsors.
Our first Platinum sponsor is Infomaniak. Infomaniak is Switzerland's largest web-hosting company, also offering backup and storage services, solutions for event organizers, live-streaming and video on demand services. It wholly owns its datacenters and all elements critical to the functioning of the services and products provided by the company (both software and hardware).
Next, as a Platinum sponsor, is Google. Google is one of the largest technology companies in the world, providing a wide range of Internet-related services and products as online advertising technologies, search, cloud computing, software, and hardware. Google has been supporting Debian by sponsoring DebConf since more than ten years, and is also a Debian partner.
-
More sales number for my Free Culture paper editions (2019-edition)
The first book I published, Free Culture by Lawrence Lessig, is still selling a few copies. Not a lot, but enough to have contributed slightly over $500 to the Creative Commons Corporation so far. All the profit is sent there. Most books are still sold via Amazon (83 copies), with Ingram second (49) and Lulu (12) and Machette (7) as minor channels. Bying directly from Lulu bring the largest cut to Creative Commons. The English Edition sold 80 copies so far, the French 59 copies, and Norwegian only 8 copies. Nothing impressive, but nice to see the work we put down is still being appreciated. The ebook edition is available for free from Github.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 924 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Money laundering and crypto-coin legislation could hurt open-source ecosystem – activists
The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and UK Open Rights Group have responded to an HM Treasury consultation on money laundering legislation, in particular to the suggestion that publishing open-source software should be subject to customer due diligence requirements. The Transposition of the Fifth Money Laundering Directive (5MLD) was published (PDF) for consultation in April. 5MLD is an EU directive which the UK is obliged to put into law by January 2020 – presuming that the UK is either still in the EU or in transitional arrangements.
Release Notes for CRUX 3.5
This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.5. Everybody upgrading from the previous release is advised to carefully read the following notes. Corresponding announcement:
Speed Up Gnome Shell On Fedora 30 Using This Copr Repository
There's a Copr repository for Fedora 30 that presumably speeds up Gnome Shell and Mutter by adding some patches. The repository also has builds for Fedora 29, and while they are no longer maintained, they should still work. Gnome already worked fine on my laptop running Fedora 30, so I can't say from personal experience how big of an impact it makes. You can give it a try, and if you don't notice any improvements, or if it makes things worse, you can easily remove it. Also: Fedora Gooey Karma Week 2 report GSoC
Recent comments
22 min 10 sec ago
55 min 15 sec ago
3 hours 28 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago