Games: OBS Studio, Atari VCS, E3 2019
Video recording and livestreaming software OBS Studio has released 23.2.0
OBS Studio, the free and open source one-stop shop for Linux livestreaming has a brand new release available today, following on from the Release Candidate nearly a month ago.
For new features, OBS Studio now lets you preview transitions in the properties of a transition, an estimate to remaining available recording time according to available disk space (seems that's Windows only - doesn't show on Linux), a new luma key video effect filter, the ability to set the exact desired dB volume value of sources in the advanced audio properties, replacing the percentage value, a new hotkey to toggle the preview, they added the ability to copy and paste filters to/from scenes in addition to sources and more.
Atari VCS to start shipping in March 2020 (backers get it in December), with a new website and store partners
The Atari VCS, the Linux-powered gaming box seems to be progressing on some more with some new store partners with exclusive models announced.
As a reminder, it's using a customised version of Linux they're calling "Atari Custom Linux OS". However, they are sticking to what they originally said and allowing it to boot any other operating system too. So, you could boot up Ubuntu on it if you wished which makes it quite an interesting unit.
They've announced that they're partnering with GameStop and Walmart in the USA, so you can order from there if you prefer. Both stores are getting "exclusive" models, with slightly different colouring on the panel (and it seems that's all that's completely different). They also re-launched their official website where you can also pre-order, although that seems USA only too right now.
The E3 2019 Linux gaming round-up
Since there was actually more from E3 2019 for Linux than I expected, here's a little round-up of things so you don't get lost in a sea of articles.
Android Leftovers
Money laundering and crypto-coin legislation could hurt open-source ecosystem – activists
The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and UK Open Rights Group have responded to an HM Treasury consultation on money laundering legislation, in particular to the suggestion that publishing open-source software should be subject to customer due diligence requirements. The Transposition of the Fifth Money Laundering Directive (5MLD) was published (PDF) for consultation in April. 5MLD is an EU directive which the UK is obliged to put into law by January 2020 – presuming that the UK is either still in the EU or in transitional arrangements.
Release Notes for CRUX 3.5
This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.5. Everybody upgrading from the previous release is advised to carefully read the following notes. Corresponding announcement:
Speed Up Gnome Shell On Fedora 30 Using This Copr Repository
There's a Copr repository for Fedora 30 that presumably speeds up Gnome Shell and Mutter by adding some patches. The repository also has builds for Fedora 29, and while they are no longer maintained, they should still work. Gnome already worked fine on my laptop running Fedora 30, so I can't say from personal experience how big of an impact it makes. You can give it a try, and if you don't notice any improvements, or if it makes things worse, you can easily remove it. Also: Fedora Gooey Karma Week 2 report GSoC
