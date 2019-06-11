today's howtos
How to Use Docker on Arch Linux
Install Rancher on Ubuntu to Manage Docker Containers
How to install Zorin OS 15 core
How to Configure MySQL Master-Slave Replication on CentOS 7
How to Use SUDO on Arch Linux
Making PDFs More Secure in LibreOffice Writer
How to Redirect URLs in Nginx
How to Make a Pull Request in Github
Bash Xargs Command the Hard Way by Example
Working with Debian Firewalls (UFW)
Android Leftovers
Money laundering and crypto-coin legislation could hurt open-source ecosystem – activists
The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and UK Open Rights Group have responded to an HM Treasury consultation on money laundering legislation, in particular to the suggestion that publishing open-source software should be subject to customer due diligence requirements. The Transposition of the Fifth Money Laundering Directive (5MLD) was published (PDF) for consultation in April. 5MLD is an EU directive which the UK is obliged to put into law by January 2020 – presuming that the UK is either still in the EU or in transitional arrangements.
Release Notes for CRUX 3.5
This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.5. Everybody upgrading from the previous release is advised to carefully read the following notes. Corresponding announcement:
Speed Up Gnome Shell On Fedora 30 Using This Copr Repository
There's a Copr repository for Fedora 30 that presumably speeds up Gnome Shell and Mutter by adding some patches. The repository also has builds for Fedora 29, and while they are no longer maintained, they should still work. Gnome already worked fine on my laptop running Fedora 30, so I can't say from personal experience how big of an impact it makes. You can give it a try, and if you don't notice any improvements, or if it makes things worse, you can easily remove it. Also: Fedora Gooey Karma Week 2 report GSoC
