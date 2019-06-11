Mozilla Firefox 67.0.2 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Mozilla released today the second maintenance update to the latest Firefox 67 "Quantum" web browser for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows. Firefox 67.0.2 is now available, a bugfix and stability release that addresses several issues reported by users lately, including a crash with Apple's upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15 operating system, the ability to start two simultaneous downloads via < a download >, and a performance regression for Eclipse Remote Application Platform (RAP) apps. On Linux systems, users are now able to easily install and use additional language packs using the built-in Preferences UI. On both Linux or macOS systems, Firefox users can now start the web browser in safe mode without it believing that the user profile is too recent on the subsequent launch to be used with the current version of Firefox. Also: Mozilla to launch Firefox Premium

Linux Desktop Spotlight: Meet The Distro With An Awesome Xfce Experience Right Out Of the Box

So what makes it special, aside from the feeling you get when you see these screenshots or watch the distro in action? It's the fact that Enso OS incorporates Plank, elementary's Gala window manager and the Panther launcher -- itself a fork of elementary's Slingshot launcher and catered toward Xfce use. The Enso OS team also forked elementary's stylish AppCenter, which they call Apphive. I did notice it's quite slow to load initially, but I can let that slide for now since this is an early beta release. On the plus side, Apphive does feature native Snap support.

Endless OS 3.6.0 Released To Deliver A User-friendly Linux Experience

Endless Computers, which made waves a couple of years ago with the launch of Endless Mini, is also known for its Debian derivative Endless OS distribution. Featuring a highly-customized GNOME desktop, Endless OS makes use of lots of open source technologies to create a user-friendly operating system. Endless OS is also known to let you download a “full” ISO image that comes loaded with more than 100 apps, making it useful without the need for connecting your computer to the web. The latest Endless OS 3.6.0 release further improves the experience by updating the packages to the latest version and adding new features. The updated packages are the latest versions from the Debian ‘Buster,’ which is the upcoming stable release.