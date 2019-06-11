Linux Desktop Spotlight: Meet The Distro With An Awesome Xfce Experience Right Out Of the Box
So what makes it special, aside from the feeling you get when you see these screenshots or watch the distro in action? It's the fact that Enso OS incorporates Plank, elementary's Gala window manager and the Panther launcher -- itself a fork of elementary's Slingshot launcher and catered toward Xfce use.
The Enso OS team also forked elementary's stylish AppCenter, which they call Apphive. I did notice it's quite slow to load initially, but I can let that slide for now since this is an early beta release. On the plus side, Apphive does feature native Snap support.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 575 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Money laundering and crypto-coin legislation could hurt open-source ecosystem – activists
The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and UK Open Rights Group have responded to an HM Treasury consultation on money laundering legislation, in particular to the suggestion that publishing open-source software should be subject to customer due diligence requirements. The Transposition of the Fifth Money Laundering Directive (5MLD) was published (PDF) for consultation in April. 5MLD is an EU directive which the UK is obliged to put into law by January 2020 – presuming that the UK is either still in the EU or in transitional arrangements.
Release Notes for CRUX 3.5
This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.5. Everybody upgrading from the previous release is advised to carefully read the following notes. Corresponding announcement:
Speed Up Gnome Shell On Fedora 30 Using This Copr Repository
There's a Copr repository for Fedora 30 that presumably speeds up Gnome Shell and Mutter by adding some patches. The repository also has builds for Fedora 29, and while they are no longer maintained, they should still work. Gnome already worked fine on my laptop running Fedora 30, so I can't say from personal experience how big of an impact it makes. You can give it a try, and if you don't notice any improvements, or if it makes things worse, you can easily remove it. Also: Fedora Gooey Karma Week 2 report GSoC
Recent comments
22 min 10 sec ago
55 min 15 sec ago
3 hours 28 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago