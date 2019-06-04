Language Selection

Games: Bite the Bullet, Terraria, Steam, Opera and Atari

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 12th of June 2019 10:40:59 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Bite the Bullet looks like an absolutely insane 2D action-RPG shooter coming to Linux

    Shown off during The MIX at E3 this week, Bite the Bullet is what the developer calls a "roguelite RPG shooter" and it looks pretty intense.

    I am a serious sucker for anything with lots of over the top action, explosions everywhere and a little character customization. Bite the Bullet seems to have all of that and then some! It's coming to Linux too, it even mentions it in the feature list on the Steam store page.

  • The massive Terraria 1.4 update "Journey's End" was shown at E3 and looks like a lot of fun

    Touching on practically all parts of the game, the Terraria 1.4 "Journey's End" update was properly announced and shown off during E3 this week. This ridiculously huge update will be free to existing owners, just like all previous updates have been.

    Hold on, what happened to 1.3.6? Well, it seems it's gotten so massive that it's no longer just another point-release it's a full-blown major upgrade to the game.

    Okay, so what does it include? Re-Logic said it will have over 800 new items to find or craft, plenty of new foes to defeat, a full revamp of the world generation with new mini-biomes, an in-game Bestiary to look over and learn about all the weird creatures you find, Golf (yes really), a new higher difficulty mode, enhanced weather effects and a lot more they're not telling us about just yet. You can see more spoilers here though.

  • Valve's Proton 4.2-7 Fixes Performance & Sound Regressions

    Proton 4.2-7 is out as the latest version of Valve's downstream of Wine that powers Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux. 

    With Proton 4.2-7 there is just a single change mentioned but it's an important one: 

    Fix for performance and sound regression that affected some games, like Wolfenstein: The New Order.

  • Steam to get a public beta for the Library overhaul in "weeks"

    Valve announced on Steam today, that the Steam Library overhaul is to get a public beta and it's only "weeks" away.

    Posting on the Steamworks Development Steam Group, Valve is getting developers to come and update their store assets to match the new sizes of icons and more that will be available in the refresh. In this post, they said "We are weeks away from the public beta of this new feature set".

  • Opera GX: Opera Introduces The First-Ever Gaming Browser

    Popular web browser Opera has announced the World’s first gaming browser, known as Opera GX for all the ‘1.2 billion’ PC gamers out there. The new gaming browser, which is meant for Windows, has gaming themes and designs and allows users to personalize the browser as per his or her choice.

  • The Ataris VCS Lives! Pre-Order the Linux-Powered Console from $249

    Atari VCS, the retro-inspired, Linux-powered gaming console, is finally inching towards general release — in America, at least.

    Engadget report that the system is on general “pre-order” from today from the Atari VCS web store as well as at retail partners GameStop and Walmart.

    Pre-order today, get your console March 2020.

    [...]

    But hey, seems the Atari VCS team get the last laugh as, finally, their much-hyped console is nearing reality, or more specifically store shelves.

    The Atari VCS website has even been given a major revamp. It now shows a neat promotional overview of what the console is, does, and costs.

    Finally, if you’ve wondered why I’ve spent so much time talking about a games console on a site that’s about Ubuntu it’s because — tangential link incoming — the Atari VCS runs on a custom Linux OS referred to as “Atari World”.

    The VCS will also lets owners boot and/or install other Linux distros (like Ubuntu) and operating systems from a USB — which is handy if you get bored with what comes in the box!

Data: NGD, Sisense and More

  • NGD ships 8TB M.2 SSD with in-situ data processing
    In this case the processor is an ARM Cortex-A53 core running a 64-bit operating system, a version of Ubuntu Linux. This should enable the development of applications that run on the embedded core with minimal changes from code running on an X86 Linux system.
  • Sisense Brings Power to the Builders With New Cloud-Native Linux Platform, Insights to Everyone With Predictive AI Technology
    Sisense, the world's leading modern platform for analytics builders, kicked off its second annual customer conference, Sisense Eureka!, with a series of product innovations designed to help developers, data scientists and business analysts simplify complex data and provide insights to everyone across a business.
  • Future Kubernetes Will Mimic What Facebook Already Does
     

    And just to be clear, Chunqiang Tang, an engineering manager at Facebook who works on Tupperware and who was previously in charge of cloud automation research at IBM’s TJ Watson Research Center, tells The Next Platform that Facebook has no plans to take its learnings from Tupperware and then apply them and converge onto Kubernetes, as Google might someday do if it can. (Already, there are lots of Google services that run atop Kubernetes on Google Cloud Platform instead of on Borg/Omega on bare metal.)  

    While Facebook has no current plans to open source the Delos low-latency, pluggable API data store that is being used with Tupperware, Jason Flinn, a professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Michigan who worked on the Delos project with Facebook, hinted that this project started only a year ago and has only been used in production for about four months, so it is early in the cycle to be opening it up, even if it is a possibility in the long term.

OSS Leftovers

  • Android 8 forces FOSS apps to use Firebase for push notifications or label them as “using too much battery”
    Recently, Google imposed background limitations on the Android 8.0 (API level 26) for what apps can do while running in the background. Per this new update, Android 8 forces developers to use Firebase for their push notifications, or otherwise tell the user that the app has misbehaved. Push notifications are needed by all messaging apps such as Telegram-FOSS, riot.im, and other FOSS apps The problem here is that the Firebase Android client library is not open source. FOSS apps now cannot keep push notification features in Android 8 while also remaining 100% open source and not being stigmatized as misbehaved.. Google official reason for putting this limitation is to improve the user experience. They state that when many Android apps and services are run simultaneously, it places a load on the system. Further if additional apps or services, run in the background, it places an additional load on the system, which could result in a poor user experience. For example, when a user is playing a game in one window while browsing the web in another window, and using a third app to play music, this could result in abrupt shut down of one of the apps, due to immense load on the system.
  • Introducing Matrix 1.0 and the Matrix.org Foundation
    Now, before you get too excited, it’s critical to understand that Matrix 1.0 is all about providing a stable, self-consistent, self-contained and secure version of the standard which anyone should be able to use to independently implement production-grade Matrix clients, servers, bots and bridges etc. It does not mean that all planned or possible features in Matrix are now specified and implemented, but that the most important core of the protocol is a well-defined stable platform for everyone to build on. On the Synapse side, our focus has been exclusively on ensuring that Synapse correctly implements Matrix 1.0, to provide a stable and secure basis for participating in Matrix without risk of room corruption or other nastinesses.
  • g2k19 Hackathon Report: Stefan Sperling on Access Points and Ghosts
  • 37th VistA Community Meeting

    Speaker, Topic / Link To Presentation [...]

  • Smarten Up Your Air Conditioning with the ESP8266
    If you’re looking for “smart” home appliances, there’s no shortage of options on the market. Even relatively low-end gadgets are jumping on the Internet of Things bandwagon these days (for better or for worse). But what if you’re not looking to purchase a brand new major appliance right now? In that case, you might be interested in seeing how [Giulio Pons] added some high-tech features to his existing air conditioner on the cheap. Since his AC unit had an infrared remote control, the first thing [Giulio] needed to do was come up with a way to emulate it. An easy enough project using the ESP8266 and an IR LED, especially when he found that somebody had already written a IR communications library for his particular brand of AC. From there, he could start tacking on sensors and functionality.
  • HestiaPi: A Stylish Open Hardware Thermostat
    Of course, the hardware is only half the equation. To get the HestiaPi Touch talking to all the other smart gadgets in your life, it leverages the wildly popular OpenHAB platform. As demonstrated in the video after the break, this allows you to use the HestiaPi and its mobile companion application to not only control your home’s heating and air conditioning systems, but pretty much anything else you can think of.
  • Simple Arduino Universal Remote Control
    The infrared remote control might not hold the seat of honor in the average home theater setup that it once enjoyed, but it’s not quite out to pasture yet. After all, what are you going to use to stop Netflix once the Chromecast invariably disconnects from your phone? As long as there are devices out there that will respond to commands blasted their way via an IR LED, hackers will be looking to get in on the action.

Programming: Bash, GraphQL and More

  • How to write a loop in Bash
    A common reason people want to learn the Unix shell is to unlock the power of batch processing. If you want to perform some set of actions on many files, one of the ways to do that is by constructing a command that iterates over those files. In programming terminology, this is called execution control, and one of the most common examples of it is the for loop.
  • Why use GraphQL?
    GraphQL, as I wrote previously, is a next-generation API technology that is transforming both how client applications communicate with backend systems and how backend systems are designed. As a result of the support that began with the organization that founded it, Facebook, and continues with the backing of other technology giants such as Github, Twitter, and AirBnB, GraphQL's place as a linchpin technology for application systems seems secure; both now and long into the future.  
  • Things I Learnt The Hard Way (in 30 Years of Software Development)
     

    This is a cynical, clinical collection of things I learnt in 30 years working with software development.

     

    Again, some things are really cynical, others are long observations on different jobs.

  • History of Programming languages
    Behind everything, we do on the computer and on their cell phones stands the code. The code is a specific dictionary of terms and instructions that ultimately leads to what we see users on their computers, such as a website, to a mobile game. There is a multitude of programming languages, but each one is unique. Each of them has a unique set of keywords and specific syntax.

Security Leftovers

  • A [Windows] virus has thrown Philadelphia’s court system into chaos
     

    Since May 21st, a virus has shut down Philadelphia’s online court system, bringing network access to a standstill. The problems started unexpectedly: suddenly, no one could seem to access the system to file documents. “It wasn’t working,” says Rachel Gallegos, a senior staff attorney with the civil legal aid organization Community Legal Services. “I thought it was my computer.”

  • Linux Command-Line Editors Vulnerable to High-Severity Bug
     

    Vim and Neovim have both released patches for the bug (CVE-2019-12735) that the National Institute of Standards and Technology warns, “allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary OS commands via the :source! command in a modeline.”  

    “Beyond patching, it’s recommended to disable modelines in the vimrc (set nomodeline), to use the securemodelinesplugin, or to disable modelineexpr (since patch 8.1.1366, Vim-only) to disallow expressions in modelines,” the researcher said.

  • Beware Linux users! Vulnerability in Vim or Neovim Editor could compromise your Linux
  • The bits and bytes of PKI
    In two previous articles—An introduction to cryptography and public key infrastructure and How do private keys work in PKI and cryptography?—I discussed cryptography and public key infrastructure (PKI) in a general way. I talked about how digital bundles called certificates store public keys and identifying information. These bundles contain a lot of complexity, and it's useful to have a basic understanding of the format for when you need to look under the hood.
  • Update Uncertainty | TechSNAP 405
    We explore the risky world of exposed RDP, from the brute force GoldBrute botnet to the dangerously worm-able BlueKeep vulnerability. Plus the importance of automatic updates, and Jim’s new backup box.
  • Microsoft's June 2019 Patch Tuesday fixes many of SandboxEscaper's zero-days
    Microsoft has published today its monthly roll-up of security updates, known as Patch Tuesday. This month, the OS maker has patched 88 vulnerabilities, among which 21 received a rating of "Critical," the company's highest severity ranking. Furthermore, the May 2019 Patch Tuesday also included fixes for four of the five zero-days that a security researcher and exploit seller by the name of SandboxEscaper published online over the course of the last month.
  • Researchers use Rowhammer bit flips to steal 2048-bit crypto key [Ed: Mass slanderer and FUDmeister from Ars Technica (he got sued for his style) recalls Rowhammer (which is more theoretical a risk then a real one)]
  • RAMBleed Attack Can Steal Sensitive Data From Computer Memory[Ed: Rowhammer was mentioned by another site of FUDmeisters (one of whom CBS hired for clickbait)]

