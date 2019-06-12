Games: Hyperspace Delivery Service, Kingdoms and Castles, Underworld Ascendant
Hyperspace Delivery Service has officially released with Linux support
Hyperspace Delivery Service, a very sweet looking pixel-art space trading and adventure game has officially released and comes with full Linux support.
From what I understand about it, it offers up what can basically be classed as multiple mini-games combined together. These include a really retro first-person shooter, space battles, simple puzzles and more. All that on top of basic trading, exploration, resources management and the list goes on.
Kingdoms and Castles continues becoming more like a traditional RTS with the Warfare Update
Originally funded on Fig, Kingdoms and Castles released back in 2017 and while good it was lacking in many areas, since release it has continued to get bigger and the Warfare Update is a good one.
The Warfare Update, released yesterday, continues laying-out the foundation for the even bigger update coming that will feature rival AI kingdoms. That one I am especially excited for!
First, the entire military system went through a huge overhaul. It makes it look and fell mechanically more like an RTS, along with click and drag to select multiple units. Units can now walk along walls and towers (which is awesome), units can be queued up for production much like other RTS games, military units like their wages so you need to make sure you have enough to keep paying them.
Underworld Ascendant for Linux to hopefully be at the end of June
OtherSide Entertainment have given out another update on Underworld Ascendant with a big update due soon.
They've been working on Update 4, the contents of which aren't entirely clear. From what I've been able to gather from various updates they've been working to add in new characters, additional areas, new quests, possible UI improvements and a better start for new players (lots said it was confusing).
