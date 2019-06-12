Software: ledger2beancount, Commerce, scrcpy, Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager
ledger2beancount 1.8 released
I released version 1.8 of ledger2beancount, a ledger to beancount converter.
I ran ledger2beancount over the ledger test suite and made it much more robust. If ledger2beancount 1.8 can't parse your ledger file properly, I'd like to know about it.
15 Best Open Source Solutions for Your E-commerce Business
One of the many advantages the Internet age has given us is the ability to launch and manage businesses online using a virtually unending list of resources that are free, paid, open source, and proprietary.
PrestaShop is a freemium e-commerce solution that enables users to launch and manage their online business with several tools that enable them to attract visitors, customize their store, conveniently manage products, sell globally, see traffic analytics, etc.
scrcpy 1.9 Released (View And Control Your Android From A Linux, Windows Or macOS Desktop)
scrcpy, an application to display and control your Android device from a desktop, be it Linux, Windows or macOS, was updated to version 1.9. The new release includes bidirectional copy-paste, new option to turn the Android screen off while mirroring, and more.
scrcpy is a free and open source tool to display and control Android devices via USB or wirelessly. It focuses on lightness, performance and quality, offering high resolution, high FPS, and low latency. You can read more about it on this article.
scrcpy 1.9 includes a new option to have the phone screen off, only showing the screen on the computer (while mirroring). Focus the scrcpy window and press Ctrl + o to turn the device screen off while mirroring, and POWER or Ctrl + p to turn it back on. You can also run scrcpy with -S / --turn-screen-off to turn the device screen off on start.
Announcing Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager
Oracle is pleased to announce the general availability of Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager. This new server virtualization management platform can be easily deployed to configure, monitor, and manage an Oracle Linux Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) environment with enterprise-grade performance and support from Oracle.
KVM/oVirt-Powered Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager Reaches GA
While Oracle backs the VM VirtualBox virtualization software, they increasingly are offering new solutions around KVM virtualization. Hitting general availability (GA) status this week is the Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager.
