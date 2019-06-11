Fedora: Elliott Sales de Andrade, Outreachy and Katacoda
Fedora Update Week 20–22
Oops, again a bit late, but the past two weekends were fairly busy. I decided to post this today so that it wouldn’t slip another full week. So this probably looks a bit larger than usual, but I hope I didn’t miss anything. Two weeks ago was rather busy with many updates. Not just new releases, but I also spent a little time going over old updates that I’ve missed and ignored due to missing dependencies. Some of these dependencies could be skipped, so I did in order to get the update in.
Last week was a bit calmer with the updates. Instead, I spent the past week preparing several new Go packages that are dependencies for htmltest, an interesting tool for testing HTML files. I’m hoping these will get some reviews soon.
Last week was also spent trying to figure out several upstream bugs. Pillow has been having issues on s390x. This turned out to be a bug in the types passed via varargs between Python and C code. Because of disagreement on argument size, this generally ends up being problematic on big-endian systems. I’m still waiting for the upstream PR to be accepted, but we’ve used the patch and been able to rebuild several other dependent packages with it now applied.
With python-zarr, I’ve been running into failures with LMDB on 32-bit systems. This is generally annoying since it requires rebuilds whenever it got built on one of those systems. Basically, the LMDB store opens a very large file mapping and even though there’s enough RAM to do so, it fails. Thanks to some discussion on the devel mailing list I was pointed in the right direction to fix it. The tests rely on old store being garbage collected, and so a lot of old LMDB mappings are still around causing later ones to fail. I’ve opened a pull request upstream to explicitly close these stores, which reduces the overall memory requirement and fixes the tests.
Fedora Community Blog: Outreachy with Fedora Happiness Packets: Phase 1
This blog post summaries what I’ve completed in Phase 1 in my Outreachy internship with Fedora Happiness Packets, things I learned and the challenges I faced
Katacoda scenario creation
Security FUD Leftovers
Continuous integration testing for the Linux kernel
With 14,000 changesets per release from over 1,700 different developers, it's clear that the Linux kernel moves quickly, and brings plenty of complexity. Kernel bugs range from small annoyances to larger problems, such as system crashes and data loss. As the call for continuous integration (CI) grows for more and more projects, the Continuous Kernel Integration (CKI) team forges ahead with a single mission: prevent bugs from being merged into the kernel.
The Snap Store Gets Personal with New Distro-Specific Install Pages
Ubuntu lets you install and run Snap apps out of the box, but on other Linux distros the situation is a tad more …Involved. Snapd, the engine that powers the Snap format, was built to run on a swathe of Linux distributions, from Manjaro to CentOS, but it remains an opt-in feature on most; users have to install Snapd themselves. So, in an effort to improve the experience of using Snap apps on non-Ubuntu distributions, the Snapcraft team have launched distro-specific store pages for Snap apps. These dedicated landing pages provide distro-relevant install instructions for both Snapd and the Snap app they frame. Also: A Modest Ham-Related Proposal
Ubuntu Kylin: The Official Chinese Version of Ubuntu
Ubuntu has several official flavors and Kylin is one of them. In this article, you’ll learn about Ubuntu Kylin, what it is, why it was created and what features it offers.
