Seeking consensus on dh
Debian takes an almost completely "hands off" approach to the decisions that Debian developers (DDs) can make in regard to the packaging and maintenance of their packages. That leads to maximal freedom for DDs, but impacts the project in other ways, some of which may be less than entirely desirable. New Debian project leader (DPL) Sam Hartman started a conversation about potential changes to the Debian packaging requirements back in mid-May. In something of a departure from the Debian tradition of nearly endless discussion without reaching a conclusion (and, possibly, punting the decision to the technical committee or a vote in a general resolution), Hartman has instead tried to guide the discussion toward reaching some kind of rough consensus.
The question revolves around an adjunct to the debhelper tool that is used to build many Debian packages. The additional tool is a "command sequencer" for debhelper commands; it is called dh. Debhelper has commands that get invoked from the rules file that is used to build a .deb from the source code and other files that are part of a Debian package. By default, dh steps through a sequence of debhelper commands that should suffice to build many types of packages; if some of the steps need overrides or changes, that can be handled as well. In effect, dh encapsulates the standard way to build a Debian package using debhelper.
But not all packages use dh, so Hartman asked whether the distribution wanted to require, or at least recommend, the use of dh. In that posting to debian-devel, he noted that some have said that a package not using dh has a "package smell", which is an indication that the maintainers should consider fixing it. His question might ultimately boil down to "whether maintainers should be expected to apply well-written patches to convert a package to using dh".
