Programming: sphinxcontrib.datatemplates, CircuitPython, Python, WebSocket and Mozilla
-
sphinxcontrib.datatemplates 0.4.0
sphinxcontrib.datatemplates is an extension for Sphinx to render parts of reStructuredText pages from data files in formats like JSON, YAML, XML, and CSV.
-
Fun with LEDs and CircuitPython
Nina Zakharenko has been programming for a long time; when she was young she thought that "the idea that I could trick computers into doing what I tell them was pretty awesome". But as she joined the workforce, her opportunities for "creative coding" faded away; she regained some of that working with open source, but tinkering with hardware is what let her creativity "truly explode". It has taken her years to get back what she learned long ago, she said, and her keynote at PyCon 2019 was meant to show attendees the kinds of things can be built with Python—starting with something that attendees would find in their swag bag.
As part of her shift in thinking, she realized that "software doesn't have to be serious"; it can be used to make art, for example. But she also realized that hardware doesn't need to be serious either, putting up a clip from a YouTube video of "The Breakfast Machine" created by "an incredible maker", Simone Giertz. She showed pictures of some of her own projects (which can be seen in her Speaker Deck slides), such as an Arduino-based iridescent LED headdress.
-
Best 50 Python Books for Programmers with All Skill Sets
Python has been one of my favorite programming languages ever since I started working with it. While writing this article on Python books, it reminds me of my early days with Python and searching for resources to get going with this simple but amazing programming language. Since its early days, Python has come a long way to establish its dominance in the field of data science and machine learning. For any programming task you can use Python, right from application development to debugging.Python is a powerful programming language and its contribution to the field of data science is second to none. From a simple file search computer program to the script behind self-driving cars, there is data science backed by Python. There is no surprise there is a huge demand for data science experts in today’s tech savvy world.
-
Broadcasting messages to WebSocket API clients
Invoking individual WebSocket connections has been supported since Zato 3.0 and Zato 3.1 adds new functionality on top of it - message broadcasting - which lets one notify all the clients connected to a particular channel. Here is how to use it.
-
Building a Todo App with Flask in Python
In this tutorial, we are going to build an API, or a web service, for a todo app. The API service will be implemented using a REST-based architecture.
-
How to create, package and sign a Firefox web extension
Firefox is one of the most used web browser in the world: it's a free and open source software built by the Mozilla foundation, and it's available for all the major operating systems. The browser has all the features that nowadays are considered standard: tabbed browsing, private navigation, a synchronization system and its functionalities can be extended using third party addons written in Javascript. In this tutorial we will see how to create, build and sign a simple web extension.
-
Socorro: May 2019 happenings
Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla's products like Firefox. When Firefox crashes, the crash reporter collects data about the crash, generates a crash report, and submits that report to Socorro. Socorro saves the crash report, processes it, and provides an interface for aggregating, searching, and looking at crash reports.
-
Security FUD Leftovers
Continuous integration testing for the Linux kernel
With 14,000 changesets per release from over 1,700 different developers, it's clear that the Linux kernel moves quickly, and brings plenty of complexity. Kernel bugs range from small annoyances to larger problems, such as system crashes and data loss. As the call for continuous integration (CI) grows for more and more projects, the Continuous Kernel Integration (CKI) team forges ahead with a single mission: prevent bugs from being merged into the kernel.
The Snap Store Gets Personal with New Distro-Specific Install Pages
Ubuntu lets you install and run Snap apps out of the box, but on other Linux distros the situation is a tad more …Involved. Snapd, the engine that powers the Snap format, was built to run on a swathe of Linux distributions, from Manjaro to CentOS, but it remains an opt-in feature on most; users have to install Snapd themselves. So, in an effort to improve the experience of using Snap apps on non-Ubuntu distributions, the Snapcraft team have launched distro-specific store pages for Snap apps. These dedicated landing pages provide distro-relevant install instructions for both Snapd and the Snap app they frame. Also: A Modest Ham-Related Proposal
Ubuntu Kylin: The Official Chinese Version of Ubuntu
Ubuntu has several official flavors and Kylin is one of them. In this article, you’ll learn about Ubuntu Kylin, what it is, why it was created and what features it offers.
