Nina Zakharenko has been programming for a long time; when she was young she thought that "the idea that I could trick computers into doing what I tell them was pretty awesome". But as she joined the workforce, her opportunities for "creative coding" faded away; she regained some of that working with open source, but tinkering with hardware is what let her creativity "truly explode". It has taken her years to get back what she learned long ago, she said, and her keynote at PyCon 2019 was meant to show attendees the kinds of things can be built with Python—starting with something that attendees would find in their swag bag.

As part of her shift in thinking, she realized that "software doesn't have to be serious"; it can be used to make art, for example. But she also realized that hardware doesn't need to be serious either, putting up a clip from a YouTube video of "The Breakfast Machine" created by "an incredible maker", Simone Giertz. She showed pictures of some of her own projects (which can be seen in her Speaker Deck slides), such as an Arduino-based iridescent LED headdress.