The fs‑verity mechanism has its origins in the Android project; its purpose is to make individual files read-only and enable the kernel to detect any modifications that might have been made, even if those changes happen offline. Previous fs‑verity implementations have run into criticism in the development community, and none have been merged. A new version of the patch set was posted on May 23; it features a changed user-space API and may have a better chance of getting into the mainline.

Fs‑verity works by associating a set of hashes with a file; the hash values can be used to check that the contents of the file have not been changed. In current implementations, the hashes are stored in a Merkle tree, which allows for quick verification when the file is accessed. The tree itself is hashed and signed, so modifications to the hash values can also be detected (and access to the file blocked). The intended use case is to protect critical Android packages even when an attacker is able to make changes to the local storage device.

Previous versions of the fs‑verity patches ran aground over objections to how the API worked. To protect a file, user space would need to generate and sign a Merkle tree, then append that tree to the file itself, aligned to the beginning of a filesystem block. After an ioctl() call, the kernel would hide the tree, making the file appear to be shorter than it really was, while using the tree to verify the file's contents. This mechanism was seen as being incompatible with how some filesystems manage space at the end of files; developers also complained that it exposed too much about how fs‑verity was implemented internally. In the end, an attempt to merge this code for 5.0 was not acted upon, and fs‑verity remained outside of the mainline.