Security FUD Leftovers This is grim, Vim and Neovim: Opening this crafty file in your editor may pwn your box. Patch now if not already [Ed: What utterly nonsensical sensationalism from El Reg (The Register). They make it sounds like the end of the world when it's difficult to exploit (you need to download a file). Focus on Windows back doors instead. Journalism in 2019 may be taking every small bug and making it look like a doomsday scenario; this merely discredits publications that do this.]

If you haven’t patched Vim or NeoVim text editors, you really, really should [Ed: Inevitably, drama queen Dan Goodin just had to grossly exaggerate the severity of this at Ars Technica. It's hard to exploit and not a big issue compared to proprietary software back doors.]

macOS Security Will Never Stop Us From Running Software of Our Choice [Ed: There's no "macOS Security"; Apple is a chronic liar on the subject (and was caught many times before). NSA PRISM, back doors and so on. It's all part of the design and the company routinely lies ("marketing").]

Continuous integration testing for the Linux kernel With 14,000 changesets per release from over 1,700 different developers, it's clear that the Linux kernel moves quickly, and brings plenty of complexity. Kernel bugs range from small annoyances to larger problems, such as system crashes and data loss. As the call for continuous integration (CI) grows for more and more projects, the Continuous Kernel Integration (CKI) team forges ahead with a single mission: prevent bugs from being merged into the kernel.