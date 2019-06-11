Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 13th of June 2019 07:05:13 AM

Filed under

Ubuntu lets you install and run Snap apps out of the box, but on other Linux distros the situation is a tad more …Involved.

Snapd, the engine that powers the Snap format, was built to run on a swathe of Linux distributions, from Manjaro to CentOS, but it remains an opt-in feature on most; users have to install Snapd themselves.

So, in an effort to improve the experience of using Snap apps on non-Ubuntu distributions, the Snapcraft team have launched distro-specific store pages for Snap apps.

These dedicated landing pages provide distro-relevant install instructions for both Snapd and the Snap app they frame.

Also: A Modest Ham-Related Proposal