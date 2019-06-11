Fear of GPL Compliance
-
macOS Catalina Switches Default Shell From Bash to Zsh. But Why? [Ed: Why? Patents. Apple is an evil company which wants software patents for leverage and the GPL stands in its way.]
-
Bethesda's legal department drops the hammer on Doom Remake 4 mod
"Unfortunately I had to remove all downloads due to legal issues not being sorted," vasyan777 wrote in the most recent update. "I thought ZeniMax would approve the new build because this time it was distributed as a mod, but it seems the problem was a 'third-party game engine' which they said is illegal to use with Doom IP (this is very weird since Doom Remake 4 was bundled with GZDoom which is just a Doom source port forked from original Doom engine which is GPL)."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 731 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security FUD Leftovers
Continuous integration testing for the Linux kernel
With 14,000 changesets per release from over 1,700 different developers, it's clear that the Linux kernel moves quickly, and brings plenty of complexity. Kernel bugs range from small annoyances to larger problems, such as system crashes and data loss. As the call for continuous integration (CI) grows for more and more projects, the Continuous Kernel Integration (CKI) team forges ahead with a single mission: prevent bugs from being merged into the kernel.
The Snap Store Gets Personal with New Distro-Specific Install Pages
Ubuntu lets you install and run Snap apps out of the box, but on other Linux distros the situation is a tad more …Involved. Snapd, the engine that powers the Snap format, was built to run on a swathe of Linux distributions, from Manjaro to CentOS, but it remains an opt-in feature on most; users have to install Snapd themselves. So, in an effort to improve the experience of using Snap apps on non-Ubuntu distributions, the Snapcraft team have launched distro-specific store pages for Snap apps. These dedicated landing pages provide distro-relevant install instructions for both Snapd and the Snap app they frame. Also: A Modest Ham-Related Proposal
Ubuntu Kylin: The Official Chinese Version of Ubuntu
Ubuntu has several official flavors and Kylin is one of them. In this article, you’ll learn about Ubuntu Kylin, what it is, why it was created and what features it offers.
Recent comments
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 57 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 22 min ago
15 hours 25 min ago