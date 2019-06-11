today's leftovers
-
Navigating your filesystem in the Linux terminal
-
Install and enable ssh server on Centos 7
-
GSoC 2019 – Week 2 with the Titler Tool
In the last week, I gained progress with the QML rendering library (see the code here)
It is doing what it is supposed to do – it renders an input QML file to output frames of a specified format and renders it as quick as possible (with QQuickRenderControl). If you want to test it out – there is CLI access to it through an executable (which is one of the things I’ve been working in the last week) for the library in the test directory here (make sure you read the READMEs along the way!)
So let’s try to understand what really happens at the core of the library i.e. the rendering part.
To render QML, the obvious approach is to take ‘screenshots’ of each frame using a grab() method which would grab all the pixels at each instant of time and then render it – not only is this darned slow and expensive, it is also not possible to render at a custom frame rate that way.
-
Mathpix’s Snip Coverts Screenshots to LaTeX Formulas
Mathpix writes: “Take a screenshot of math and paste the LaTeX into your editor, all with a single keyboard shortcut.” For macOS, Windows and Ubuntu.
-
Making Kubernetes Work Like Linux: Weaveworks COO
He gave the example of Linux. Everyone understands how to deploy, monitor, manage and look after Linux distributions. But in the Kubernetes world, nothing is standardized. People do things with their own hand-built tools. Everyone’s building their own house in their own way. “What we are trying to do is provide a standardized workflow for how to deploy, configure, monitor, update and look after Kubernetes. What we are doing is providing a standard set of workflows to work with any Kubernetes and any sets of applications,” he said.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 700 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security FUD Leftovers
Continuous integration testing for the Linux kernel
With 14,000 changesets per release from over 1,700 different developers, it's clear that the Linux kernel moves quickly, and brings plenty of complexity. Kernel bugs range from small annoyances to larger problems, such as system crashes and data loss. As the call for continuous integration (CI) grows for more and more projects, the Continuous Kernel Integration (CKI) team forges ahead with a single mission: prevent bugs from being merged into the kernel.
The Snap Store Gets Personal with New Distro-Specific Install Pages
Ubuntu lets you install and run Snap apps out of the box, but on other Linux distros the situation is a tad more …Involved. Snapd, the engine that powers the Snap format, was built to run on a swathe of Linux distributions, from Manjaro to CentOS, but it remains an opt-in feature on most; users have to install Snapd themselves. So, in an effort to improve the experience of using Snap apps on non-Ubuntu distributions, the Snapcraft team have launched distro-specific store pages for Snap apps. These dedicated landing pages provide distro-relevant install instructions for both Snapd and the Snap app they frame. Also: A Modest Ham-Related Proposal
Ubuntu Kylin: The Official Chinese Version of Ubuntu
Ubuntu has several official flavors and Kylin is one of them. In this article, you’ll learn about Ubuntu Kylin, what it is, why it was created and what features it offers.
Recent comments
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 57 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 32 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 22 min ago
15 hours 25 min ago