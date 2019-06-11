Language Selection

Huawei has an alternative for its Android alternative

OS
Android

Following the US government trade ban last month, Huawei lost business ties with several American companies, including Google, dealing a huge blow to its Android smartphone business. The Chinese phonemaker is building an Android-based operating system of its own now. However, building an OS from the scratch is by no means an easy task. While it continues working on its OS, supposedly called HongMeng OS in China, the company is also exploring other options, in case it has to completely forego Android.

There aren’t many options out there, but Huawei still seems to have zeroed in on one of them. A report from Russia suggests that the Chinese company may make Aurora OS its Android alternative. Aurora OS is a Russian-made mobile OS based on the open-source Sailfish OS Linux distribution developed by Finnish company Jolla.

Huawei is reportedly exploring Aurora, a Salfish OS fork

    here has been an ongoing buzz around Huawei for the last few weeks. As you may have heard, due to the U.S. adding Huawei to its Entity List, many companies have had to cancel their business relationships with Huawei. This has resulted in Google pulling Huawei’s Android license, ARM suspending support, and other partners pulling out of deals with the company. In response, Huawei has accelerated the development of its in-house mobile operating system, and is also pursuing other options should the U.S. and China fail to strike a deal.

    Rather than develop its own operating system from scratch, Huawei may be looking into whether they can work with an existing mobile OS. Of course, there aren’t that many options out there, but Russian publication The Bell reports that Huawei is exploring Aurora OS as its alternative to Android. The publication cites two sources who report that Huawei executive Guo Ping discussed using Aurora OS with Konstantin Noskov, the Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media of the Russian Federation. Both Huawei and Rostelecom, a state-run digital services provider, declined to comment to The Bell. The Bell is a fairly new Russian publication, but it was founded and operated by famous Russian journalist Yelizaveta Osetinskaya, giving this report some credibility.

    Aurora OS is a Russian-made mobile operating system based on the open-source Sailfish OS Linux distribution developed by Finnish company Jolla. Sailfish isn’t the most popular mobile operating system out there; in fact, it doesn’t show up on the radar of Android versus iOS. However, its focus on privacy and security has won over many users.

Huawei Testing Russia's Aurora OS As Complete Android Successor

    Huawei needs an alternative to Google's full-blown Android operating system, software and services—that much is certain, but it seems that little else is. Somewhat surprising reports from Russia on June 11 suggested that the "Android operating system in Huawei smartphones can be replaced by the Russian 'Aurora'."

    Aurora is based on the Sailfish OS developed by Finland's Jolla and has been developed by the Russian Open Mobile Platform with the backing of Russian oligarch Grigory Berezkin. In 2018, the state-owned Russian carrier Rostelecom acquired a 75% share in the Open Mobile Platform.

Huawei's OS was the company's best-kept secret for years

    Seven years ago, behind closed doors in a lake villa in Shenzhen, Huawei executives discussed the company’s vulnerability to the US because of its reliance on Android. It was there that the group agreed that Huawei must have an alternative smartphone operating system.

