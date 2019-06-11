Today in Techrights
- The EPO is a Patent Troll’s Wet Dream
- EPO Spreading Patent Extremists’ Ideology to the Whole World, Now to South Korea
- Guest Post: Notes on Free Speech, and a Line in the Sand
- Leaked Financial ‘Study’ Document Shows EPO Management and Mercer Engaging in an Elaborate “Hoax”
- Links 12/6/2019: Mesa 19.1.0, KDE neon 5.16, Endless OS 3.6.0 and BackBox Linux 6
- Links 13/6/2019: CERN Dumps Microsoft, GIMP 2.10.12 Released
Inkscape Founder & X.Org Veteran, Bryce Harrington, Rejoins Canonical
As a win for the Ubuntu Server team, the founder of Inkscape and longtime X.Org/graphics developer Bryce Harrington has returned to Canonical. Bryce Harrington is the founder of the popular Inkscape vector graphics program, former engineer at the legendary Open Source Development Labs, and worked at Canonical for six years as the Ubuntu X.Org lead before joining the Samsung Open-Source Group a number of years ago where he worked on Wayland and more. On top of that, he's a current X.Org Foundation board member. But with the Samsung OSG effectively dead and Bryce not being there since the end of 2018, he's now found himself back at Canonical. Also: New release: Vanilla framework 2.0
The Fedora distribution Allows user to install multiple version of RPM packages using Modularity Repository
The Fedora distribution has introduced a new concept called Modularity Repository, which enables Fedora users to install different versions of a package from the distribution’s repositories. This is not added recently in Fedora, it was shipped with Fedora 28 server edition as an optional repository with additional content. A lot has changed since then, and now Modularity is a core part of the Fedora distribution.
Ubuntu Devs Testing Chromium Browser Transition From Deb To Snap Package
Ubuntu will soon offer Chromium browser as a snap package instead of a regular deb package. This is not only for the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 Eoan Ermine, but also for the already released Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), and for LTS releases, like Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver). For a fist step, the Chromium deb package in Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) has been updated to install the stable snap on both upgrade or a new install. Once the transition is fully tested, "it will be rolled out to stable releases, starting with disco and then the LTSes". After this, Chromium will no longer be available as a deb package for Ubuntu users, installing the snap package being the only option. Ubuntu developer Olivier Tilloy mentioned that the transition from deb to snap is not being debated though, as it's "a firm plan that will eventually save a lot of engineering, builder and maintenance resources by removing the need to build every new version of chromium on all supported Ubuntu releases".
