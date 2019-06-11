Games: Alive 2 Survive, Elemental War, Hair Dash, Catacomb Kids, In The Middle Of Zombies, Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition
Alive 2 Survive takes the swiping mechanic of Reigns and puts it into a survival game
Releasing on Steam this Summer, Alive 2 Survive uses a similar swipe left or right mechanic found in the popular Reigns series and puts a survival game spin on it.
Developed by Jamopolis, Alive 2 Survive has you swipe your way through life or death against hordes of zombies and hostile human encounters. Quite interesting to see this type of gameplay become a little more popular, I'm honestly surprised we haven't seen more attempt to do it.
Tower defense title 'Elemental War' is leaving Early Access next month
If you're a Tower Defense addict, you might want to take a look at Elemental War which is leaving Early Access on July 19th.
The developer sent over some keys for us to test and it's promising. Their upgrade system is quite different to other similar games, which is part of what makes Elemental War unique. While you have an assortment of different types of enemies, you also have special elemental enemies, which when defeated give you the ability to upgrade your towers and turn them into a special tower using that element.
Hair Dash looks like a hilarious two-button action game where your hair becomes a fist
Punch left, punch right, swing a sword and…did my hair just turn into a massive fist? Hair Dash looks like good fun and it's available on Linux. It's not a finished game, currently in development by CleanCutGames but even so it already looks very impressive. The current development builds can be picked up cheaply DRM-free on itch.io, with a Steam release to come eventually.
Catacomb Kids, a very deadly platformer that just had a big update recently
After not trying out Catacomb Kids since I covered it originally in 2015, I've come back to it to find a much improved game that's just as deadly.
It's an action platformer, one that has a ton of procedural generation and a lot of hazards to overcome. So you need quick reactions but you also need to be a little tactical in your approach to it. As the developer says, it's streamlined but not "simple". You can even lure monsters to fight other monsters or lead them directly into the trap that almost ended you.
In The Middle Of Zombies, a promising in-development action game with Linux support
In The Middle Of Zombies from Wabby's Land is a top-down action game about blowing up zombies, with a little survival and RPG-styled elements thrown in.
Currently in development, what I've tested thanks to the developer providing a copy does seem promising. It's an semi open-world game, so you can travel around and mostly do what you want. It already includes a full inventory system, randomized resources, building interactions, a day and night cycle, plenty of Zombies, NPCs to find and trade with, vehicles to repair and drive and the list goes on.
Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition is out, along with Beneath The Stolen Lands DLC
Pathfinder: Kingmaker has a massive free update with the Enhanced Edition which is now out and a big DLC is available now too with Beneath The Stolen Lands.
It's probably an understatement to say it's "massive", as the changelog of things improved is so ridiculously long it's pretty hard to parse. The basics of it are: New classes, the ability to respec characters, new random encounters, new weapons, new enemies, plenty of UI-flow improvements, new and updated quests, audio improvements and the list feels like it goes on forever. They didn't have the best release but Owlcat Games have shown their dedication here.
