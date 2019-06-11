Kernel: Nouveau, ACRN, and RADV Vulkan Driver
Linux Kernel Set To Expose Hidden NVIDIA HDA Controllers, Helping Laptop Users
If you are a user of the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" Linux graphics driver on laptops and have found no audio support, that is likely to be fixed by an upcoming kernel patch that should make its way to the Linux 5.3 kernel.
Modern NVIDIA GPUs have an onboard HDA controller but primarily in the case of recent notebooks, they tend to be hidden -- depending upon a bit in the GPU configuration space it's possible to "hide" the controller. When it's hidden, the controller won't get initialized and you'll lose out on functionality like HDMI audio.
Linux 5.3 Kernel Picking Up Support For ACRN Guest Hypervisor Support
The Linux 5.3 mainline kernel will be picking up support for enabling Linux guests on the ACRN hypervisor.
ACRN is the lightweight hypervisor announced by Intel last year during the Embedded Linux Conference. ACRN is a lightweight hypervisor focused on real-time and safety-critical workloads and optimized with IoT deployments in mind. Those unfamiliar with ACRN can learn more at ProjectACRN.org.
RADV Vulkan Driver Picks Up Fixes For Vega M Hardware
While Vega M has been on the market for several months as the Radeon graphics processor found on Intel Kabylake-G chips, interestingly in the past few days have been a number of improvements for using the open-source Linux graphics stack on this hardware.
A few days ago I reported on Vega M support coming to the ROCm compute stack. The latest improvement now for Vega M with Linux graphics are some practical RADV Radeon Vulkan driver fixes.
