Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Exo 0.12.6 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 14th of June 2019 05:35:10 AM Filed under
Software

With Xfce 4.14 rapidly approaching, development efforts have shifted to bug fixes. Exo 0.12.6 is no exception, with several old and new bugs finally meeting their end.

Read more

»

Xfce Screensaver 0.1.5 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 14th of June 2019 05:44:11 AM.
  • Xfce Screensaver 0.1.5 Released

    A new version of the Xfce Screensaver is now available! The latest release fixes a number of bugs while also making the codebase leaner and more efficient. Check it out!

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

GNU/Linux on Chrome OS and on Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series

  • Best Linux-Centric File Managers for Chrome OS
    I recently covered how to install Linux on Chromebook and you can check it out here. Today, let’s divert our attention to the File Manager in Chrome OS. Chrome OS is a beautiful Operating System (as is expected of all Google products) and it houses a responsive file manager for navigating its file trees. While it works excellently on Chrome OS which it was designed for, navigating Linux directories with it doesn’t feel as “Linuxy” and it can be helpful to install a Linux-centric file manager to eliminate that need.
  • Proposed Chrome OS 78 change will use the Files app to restore Linux containers on Chromebooks
    Chrome OS 74 brought the ability to backup and restore Linux containers on a Chromebook. It’s handy and it works. However, to use it, you have to go to the Linux settings in Chrome OS, which isn’t ideal.
  • Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series Lineup: OLED, RTX Quadro, Ubuntu, and More
    All P Series mobile workstations can also be configured with either Windows (up to Windows 10 Pro) or Ubuntu, making these a powerful mobile option for Linux users.

Graphics: AMDGPU, Vulkan, Direct Rendering Manager

  • New GFX1011 / GFX1012 Targets Appear In AMDGPU LLVM Compiler Backend
    To date the open-source AMD "Navi" graphics code inside their LLVM compiler back-end has been focused on the "GFX1010" target but now it's been branched out to also GFX1011 and GFX1012. We now know the initial Navi/GFX10 products to be the Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700XT. We are still waiting to see the full open-source Linux driver code in full while over the past two days we've seen more AMDGPU LLVM GFX10 code continue to drop.
  • MoltenVK 1.0.35 Brings Many Additions & Improvements For Vulkan On macOS
  • It's The Season For Cleaning & Restructuring Within The Intel Linux Kernel Graphics Code
    With Intel's Icelake/Gen11 graphics support considered production-ready when on the latest Linux graphics driver components and ahead of the real enablement around their highly anticipated Xe Graphics discrete hardware, it's making for a summer of clean-ups and restructuring within their kernel Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver. There's still bug fixing and other minor work going into the Intel Gen11 Linux graphics driver code (along with new PCI IDs and the like), but now with the driver developers in the period between introducing major generational work and in particular Intel's dGPU plans that will require a lot of new driver code, there's been a lot of low-level code clean-ups and restructuring going on within the i915 DRM driver.

Audiocasts/Shows: Latest Ubuntu Podcast and BadVoltage

Curseradio – curses interface for browsing and playing internet radio

My roadmap is to review all actively maintained internet radio players. To date, I’ve covered odio, Shortwave, Radiotray-NG, PyRadio, and StreamTuner2. Only PyRadio is console based software. It’s only right and proper that I turn to another console based internet radio streamer. Like PyRadio, Curseradio offers a curses interface for browsing and playing an OPML directory of internet radio streams. It’s also written in the Python programming language. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6