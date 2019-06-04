Bits from Debian: 100 Paper cuts kick-off
Is there a thorny bug in Debian that ruins your user experience? Something just annoying enough to bother you but not serious enough to constitute an RC bug? Are grey panels and slightly broken icon themes making you depressed?
Then join the 100 papercuts project! A project to identify and fix the 100 most annoying bugs in Debian over the next stable release cycle. That also includes figuring out how to identify and categorize those bugs and make sure that they are actually fixable in Debian (or ideally upstream).
The idea of a papercuts project isn't new, Ubuntu did this some years ago which added a good amount of polish to the system.
