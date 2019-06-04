Programming: Python, GCC and Bash
PyCharm 2019.2 EAP 3 is here
Third PyCharm 2019.2 EAP is out and we’re happy to share with you a whole bunch of new features and improvements.
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support To Be Deprecated By GCC 10, Planned Removal In GCC 11
Intel announced at the start of the year their newest Itanium 9700 "Kittson" processors from 2017 would be discontinued with no planned successor for the IA-64 line-up. Given the IA-64 compiler support is already in rough shape for GCC, the GNU developers are planning to deprecate the support for the current GCC 10 cycle and to remove it entirely for GCC 11.
It's looking like the GCC compiler toolchain support won't live much beyond next year, which is also when Intel will honor the last orders for the IA-64 9700 series processors. GCC 10 will debut around the start of Q2'2020 while GCC 11 with the IA-64 support likely removed would be out in Q2'2021 given their normal release cadence.
IPython is still the heart of Jupyter Notebooks for Python developers
The fact that Jupyter Notebook and IPython forked from the same source code made sense to me, but I got lost in the current state of the IPython project. Was it no longer needed after The Big Split™ or is it living on in a different way?
“Python Workout” is Manning’s Deal of the Day!
Learn PyQt: Create custom Widgets in PyQt5 with this hands-on tutorial
Playing with Python strings, lists, and variable names — or, a complex answer to a simple question
Introduction to Bash Shell Parameter Expansions
Working around the BASH brace expansion rule
Brace expansion in BASH is a neat way to build a Cartesian product, like all the combinations of a set of first names and a set of last names. Just put the sets inside curly braces as comma-separated lists.
Tensors: Are they scalars, vectors or matrices?
GNU/Linux on Chrome OS and on Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series
Graphics: AMDGPU, Vulkan, Direct Rendering Manager
Audiocasts/Shows: Latest Ubuntu Podcast and BadVoltage
Curseradio – curses interface for browsing and playing internet radio
My roadmap is to review all actively maintained internet radio players. To date, I’ve covered odio, Shortwave, Radiotray-NG, PyRadio, and StreamTuner2. Only PyRadio is console based software. It’s only right and proper that I turn to another console based internet radio streamer. Like PyRadio, Curseradio offers a curses interface for browsing and playing an OPML directory of internet radio streams. It’s also written in the Python programming language.
