Latest From Mozilla and Chrome 76 Beta
-
Mozilla Security Blog: Updated GPG key for signing Firefox Releases
The GPG key used to sign the Firefox release manifests is expiring soon, and so we’re going to be switching over to new key shortly.
The new GPG subkey’s fingerprint is 097B 3130 77AE 62A0 2F84 DA4D F1A6 668F BB7D 572E, and it expires 2021-05-29.
-
Happy BMO Push Day!
-
Extensions in Firefox 68
In Firefox 68, we are introducing a new API and some enhancements to webRequest and private browsing. We’ve also fixed a few issues in order to improve compatibility and resolve issues developers were having with Firefox.
-
Chrome 76 Beta: dark mode, payments, new PWA features and more
Unless otherwise noted, changes described below apply to the newest Chrome Beta channel release for Android, Chrome OS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. Find more information about the features listed here through the provided links or from the list on ChromeStatus.com. Chrome 76 is beta as of June 13, 2019.
-
Chrome 76 Beta Brings Dark Mode Media Query, Other Improvements
Following last week's release of Chrome 75, Google today issued the first public beta for the Chrome 76 web-browser.
The Chrome 76 browser now supports the "prefers-color-scheme" media query that can be used if wanting to implement a dark mode for a web-site to match any dark theme/mode of the device / operating system.
-
GNU/Linux on Chrome OS and on Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series
Graphics: AMDGPU, Vulkan, Direct Rendering Manager
Audiocasts/Shows: Latest Ubuntu Podcast and BadVoltage
Curseradio – curses interface for browsing and playing internet radio
My roadmap is to review all actively maintained internet radio players. To date, I’ve covered odio, Shortwave, Radiotray-NG, PyRadio, and StreamTuner2. Only PyRadio is console based software. It’s only right and proper that I turn to another console based internet radio streamer. Like PyRadio, Curseradio offers a curses interface for browsing and playing an OPML directory of internet radio streams. It’s also written in the Python programming language.
