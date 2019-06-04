DJI incorporates Canonical’s Ubuntu operating system into new Manifold 2
Canonical’s Ubuntu, the Linux operating system for IoT, has now been made available on the Manifold 2.
As part of the offering, the Manifold 2 will also feature Canonical’s snaps technologies which are containerised software packages, designed to work perfectly across cloud, desktop, and IoT devices.
DJI says the ability to add multiple snaps means a drone’s functionality can be altered, updated, and expanded over time.
Depending on the desired use case, enterprises can ensure the form a drone is shipped in does not represent its final iteration or future worth.
Snaps also feature enhanced security and greater flexibility for developers meaning drones can receive automatic updates in the field, which will become vital as enterprises begin to deploy large-scale fleets.
Curseradio – curses interface for browsing and playing internet radio

My roadmap is to review all actively maintained internet radio players. To date, I've covered odio, Shortwave, Radiotray-NG, PyRadio, and StreamTuner2. Only PyRadio is console based software. It's only right and proper that I turn to another console based internet radio streamer. Like PyRadio, Curseradio offers a curses interface for browsing and playing an OPML directory of internet radio streams. It's also written in the Python programming language.
