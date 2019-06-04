Games: Dota, Space Mercs, Atari VCS
Valve have officially announced Dota Underlords, coming to Linux soon with an open Beta in around a week
A lot sooner than expected, Valve have revealed Dota Underlords, their stand-alone version of Dota 2 Auto Chess.
Extreme 3D space shooter 'Space Mercs' that's developed on Linux is sounding impressive
Speaking with the developer today, they told me they took on a load of feedback from the initial public demo to include things like: an actual targetting system, an overhaul to damage feedback, a damage direction indicator, a new ship, a cockpit view has been added with radar tracking in cockpit view too, objectives, you can see bullets coming your way, improved gamepad support and so on. Sounds like it's shaping up to be an impressive arcade shooter!
Atari VCS supports Windows, Chrome OS and Linux
Atari's VCS system sounds quite flexible, even if it's an iffy gamble. The console is an open platform that can run multiple operating systems like Windows 10, Linux, Chrome OS to transform it into a fully-fledged mini PC-console for your TV. This opens tons of opportunities for entertainment options, from old-school gaming via emulators to playing Xbox Game Pass PC games on the competing system. Gamers could even run Steam games on the Atari VCS via Windows, and its built-in AMD Ryzen APU should be up to par for modern games.
The only trick is you'll have to provide the Windows, Linux or Chrome OS yourself. Predictably we won't see these OS' pre-loaded onto the Atari VCS. The system only comes with the custom AtariOS right out of the box. Gamers will use the console's Sandbox mode to boot up and run operating systems from a USB drive, and from there install programs, apps, and games.
Curseradio – curses interface for browsing and playing internet radio
