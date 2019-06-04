Software: libhandy, OpenNebula, Cockpit and LibreOffice
Adrien Plazas: libhandy 0.0.10
libhandy 0.0.10 just got released, and it comes with a few new adaptive widgets for your GTK app.
FOSS Project Spotlight: OpenNebula
With the current conversation shifting away from centralized cloud infrastructure and refocusing toward bringing the computing power closer to the users in a concerted effort to reduce latency, OpenNebula's 5.8 "Edge" release is a direct response to the evolving computing and infrastructure needs, and it offers fresh capabilities to extend one's cloud functionality to the edge. Gaming companies, among others, who have been using OpenNebula were of the first to push for these features (yet they don't have the be the only ones to benefit from them).
Cockpit 196
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 196.
bibisect-linux-64-6.4 is available with KDE5 support!
The LibreOffice Quality Assurance ( QA ) Team is happy to announce the bisect repository from libreoffice-6-3-branch-point to latest master is available for cloning from Gerrit. As a novelty, this repository adds support for KDE5 environment.
Curseradio – curses interface for browsing and playing internet radio
My roadmap is to review all actively maintained internet radio players. To date, I’ve covered odio, Shortwave, Radiotray-NG, PyRadio, and StreamTuner2. Only PyRadio is console based software. It’s only right and proper that I turn to another console based internet radio streamer. Like PyRadio, Curseradio offers a curses interface for browsing and playing an OPML directory of internet radio streams. It’s also written in the Python programming language.
