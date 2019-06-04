Graphics: AMDGPU, Vulkan, Direct Rendering Manager
New GFX1011 / GFX1012 Targets Appear In AMDGPU LLVM Compiler Backend
To date the open-source AMD "Navi" graphics code inside their LLVM compiler back-end has been focused on the "GFX1010" target but now it's been branched out to also GFX1011 and GFX1012.
We now know the initial Navi/GFX10 products to be the Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700XT. We are still waiting to see the full open-source Linux driver code in full while over the past two days we've seen more AMDGPU LLVM GFX10 code continue to drop.
MoltenVK 1.0.35 Brings Many Additions & Improvements For Vulkan On macOS
It's The Season For Cleaning & Restructuring Within The Intel Linux Kernel Graphics Code
With Intel's Icelake/Gen11 graphics support considered production-ready when on the latest Linux graphics driver components and ahead of the real enablement around their highly anticipated Xe Graphics discrete hardware, it's making for a summer of clean-ups and restructuring within their kernel Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver.
There's still bug fixing and other minor work going into the Intel Gen11 Linux graphics driver code (along with new PCI IDs and the like), but now with the driver developers in the period between introducing major generational work and in particular Intel's dGPU plans that will require a lot of new driver code, there's been a lot of low-level code clean-ups and restructuring going on within the i915 DRM driver.
GNU/Linux on Chrome OS and on Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series
Audiocasts/Shows: Latest Ubuntu Podcast and BadVoltage
Curseradio – curses interface for browsing and playing internet radio
My roadmap is to review all actively maintained internet radio players. To date, I’ve covered odio, Shortwave, Radiotray-NG, PyRadio, and StreamTuner2. Only PyRadio is console based software. It’s only right and proper that I turn to another console based internet radio streamer. Like PyRadio, Curseradio offers a curses interface for browsing and playing an OPML directory of internet radio streams. It’s also written in the Python programming language.
