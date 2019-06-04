today's howtos and programming leftovers
Julian Andres Klode: Encrypted Email Storage, or DIY ProtonMail
In the previous post about setting up a email server, I explained how I setup a forwarder using Postfix. This post will look at setting up Dovecot to store emails (and provide IMAP and authentication) on the server using GPG encryption to make sure intruders can’t read our precious data!
btLr text direction in Writer, part 3
Deploying a UPI environment for OpenShift 4.1 on vSphere
How to install AWStats on Ubuntu Server 18.04
A data-centric approach to patching systems with Ansible
Containing your Gaming
You Can Build Games Without Programming With Google Game Builder
Here’s a piece of great news if you love to play games and have a couple of kickass ideas for a new game — Area 120, Google’s internal workshop for experimental projects, has showcased its latest prototype called Game Builder to help you make your own game.
What sets Google’s Game Builder apart is that no prior programming knowledge is needed to use this tool and turn your ideas into reality. Google calls it a way to enter a real world and create a game with your friends in real-time.
Building Restful API with Flask, Postman & PyTest - Part 1 (Read Time: 6 Mins)
For the first part of the 3 part series of the building Restful API with Flask, Postman and PyTest.
I will be covering the explanation of the libraries and tools used to create a expenses manager project based upon Testing Python Applications with Pytest so that you will understand why you might use these tools or libraries as part of your development process to develop APIs in Flask.
What is a Java constructor?
Java is (disputably) the undisputed heavyweight in open source, cross-platform programming. While there are many great cross-platform frameworks, few are as unified and direct as Java.
Of course, Java is also a pretty complex language with subtleties and conventions all its own. One of the most common questions about Java relates to constructors: What are they and what are they used for?
GNU/Linux on Chrome OS and on Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series
Graphics: AMDGPU, Vulkan, Direct Rendering Manager
Audiocasts/Shows: Latest Ubuntu Podcast and BadVoltage
Curseradio – curses interface for browsing and playing internet radio
My roadmap is to review all actively maintained internet radio players. To date, I’ve covered odio, Shortwave, Radiotray-NG, PyRadio, and StreamTuner2. Only PyRadio is console based software. It’s only right and proper that I turn to another console based internet radio streamer. Like PyRadio, Curseradio offers a curses interface for browsing and playing an OPML directory of internet radio streams. It’s also written in the Python programming language.
