GNU/Linux on Chrome OS and on Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series Best Linux-Centric File Managers for Chrome OS I recently covered how to install Linux on Chromebook and you can check it out here. Today, let’s divert our attention to the File Manager in Chrome OS. Chrome OS is a beautiful Operating System (as is expected of all Google products) and it houses a responsive file manager for navigating its file trees. While it works excellently on Chrome OS which it was designed for, navigating Linux directories with it doesn’t feel as “Linuxy” and it can be helpful to install a Linux-centric file manager to eliminate that need.

Proposed Chrome OS 78 change will use the Files app to restore Linux containers on Chromebooks Chrome OS 74 brought the ability to backup and restore Linux containers on a Chromebook. It’s handy and it works. However, to use it, you have to go to the Linux settings in Chrome OS, which isn’t ideal.

Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series Lineup: OLED, RTX Quadro, Ubuntu, and More All P Series mobile workstations can also be configured with either Windows (up to Windows 10 Pro) or Ubuntu, making these a powerful mobile option for Linux users.

Graphics: AMDGPU, Vulkan, Direct Rendering Manager New GFX1011 / GFX1012 Targets Appear In AMDGPU LLVM Compiler Backend To date the open-source AMD "Navi" graphics code inside their LLVM compiler back-end has been focused on the "GFX1010" target but now it's been branched out to also GFX1011 and GFX1012. We now know the initial Navi/GFX10 products to be the Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700XT. We are still waiting to see the full open-source Linux driver code in full while over the past two days we've seen more AMDGPU LLVM GFX10 code continue to drop.

MoltenVK 1.0.35 Brings Many Additions & Improvements For Vulkan On macOS

It's The Season For Cleaning & Restructuring Within The Intel Linux Kernel Graphics Code With Intel's Icelake/Gen11 graphics support considered production-ready when on the latest Linux graphics driver components and ahead of the real enablement around their highly anticipated Xe Graphics discrete hardware, it's making for a summer of clean-ups and restructuring within their kernel Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver. There's still bug fixing and other minor work going into the Intel Gen11 Linux graphics driver code (along with new PCI IDs and the like), but now with the driver developers in the period between introducing major generational work and in particular Intel's dGPU plans that will require a lot of new driver code, there's been a lot of low-level code clean-ups and restructuring going on within the i915 DRM driver.