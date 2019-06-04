Events: Talks, Linux Plumbers Conference, and Red Hat
Learning by teaching, and speaking, in open source
When Jenny Han wrote these words, I doubt she had the open source community in mind. Yet, for our group of dispersed nomads, the summer brings a wave of conferences that allow us to connect in person.
From OSCON in Portland to Drupal GovCon in Bethesda, and Open Source Summit North America in San Diego, there’s no shortage of ways to match faces with Twitter avatars. After months of working on open source projects via Slack and Google Hangouts, the face time that these summer conferences offer is invaluable.
Linux Plumbers Conference: Live Patching Microconference Accepted into 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference
We are pleased to announce that the Live Patching Microconference has been accepted into the 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference! There are some workloads that require 100% uptime so rebooting for maintenance is not an option. But this can make the system insecure as new security vulnerabilities may have been discovered in the running kernel. Live kernel patching is a technique to update the kernel without taking down the machine. As one can imagine, patching a running kernel is far from trivial. Although it is being used in production today[1][2], there are still many issues that need to be solved.
Virtual event: Conquer complexity with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
Since the general release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, we’ve had great response from those of you who have downloaded the product and used our complimentary RHEL 8 resources. RHEL 8 is the most developer-friendly version ever, but you may still have questions.
[...]
In addition to development, topics will include management, scalability, performance, workloads and migration, security, and deploying to a hybrid cloud.
GNU/Linux on Chrome OS and on Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series
Graphics: AMDGPU, Vulkan, Direct Rendering Manager
Audiocasts/Shows: Latest Ubuntu Podcast and BadVoltage
Curseradio – curses interface for browsing and playing internet radio
My roadmap is to review all actively maintained internet radio players. To date, I’ve covered odio, Shortwave, Radiotray-NG, PyRadio, and StreamTuner2. Only PyRadio is console based software. It’s only right and proper that I turn to another console based internet radio streamer. Like PyRadio, Curseradio offers a curses interface for browsing and playing an OPML directory of internet radio streams. It’s also written in the Python programming language.
