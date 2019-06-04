Language Selection

Debian: Outreachy, Patches and LTS Work by Raphaël Hertzog

Friday 14th of June 2019 09:37:27 AM
Debian
Events: Talks, Linux Plumbers Conference, and Red Hat

  • Learning by teaching, and speaking, in open source
    When Jenny Han wrote these words, I doubt she had the open source community in mind. Yet, for our group of dispersed nomads, the summer brings a wave of conferences that allow us to connect in person. From OSCON in Portland to Drupal GovCon in Bethesda, and Open Source Summit North America in San Diego, there’s no shortage of ways to match faces with Twitter avatars. After months of working on open source projects via Slack and Google Hangouts, the face time that these summer conferences offer is invaluable.
  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Live Patching Microconference Accepted into 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference
    We are pleased to announce that the Live Patching Microconference has been accepted into the 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference! There are some workloads that require 100% uptime so rebooting for maintenance is not an option. But this can make the system insecure as new security vulnerabilities may have been discovered in the running kernel. Live kernel patching is a technique to update the kernel without taking down the machine. As one can imagine, patching a running kernel is far from trivial. Although it is being used in production today[1][2], there are still many issues that need to be solved.
  • Virtual event: Conquer complexity with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
    Since the general release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, we’ve had great response from those of you who have downloaded the product and used our complimentary RHEL 8 resources. RHEL 8 is the most developer-friendly version ever, but you may still have questions. [...] In addition to development, topics will include management, scalability, performance, workloads and migration, security, and deploying to a hybrid cloud.

today's howtos and programming leftovers

GNU/Linux on Chrome OS and on Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series

  • Best Linux-Centric File Managers for Chrome OS
    I recently covered how to install Linux on Chromebook and you can check it out here. Today, let’s divert our attention to the File Manager in Chrome OS. Chrome OS is a beautiful Operating System (as is expected of all Google products) and it houses a responsive file manager for navigating its file trees. While it works excellently on Chrome OS which it was designed for, navigating Linux directories with it doesn’t feel as “Linuxy” and it can be helpful to install a Linux-centric file manager to eliminate that need.
  • Proposed Chrome OS 78 change will use the Files app to restore Linux containers on Chromebooks
    Chrome OS 74 brought the ability to backup and restore Linux containers on a Chromebook. It’s handy and it works. However, to use it, you have to go to the Linux settings in Chrome OS, which isn’t ideal.
  • Lenovo's 2019 ThinkPad P Series Lineup: OLED, RTX Quadro, Ubuntu, and More
    All P Series mobile workstations can also be configured with either Windows (up to Windows 10 Pro) or Ubuntu, making these a powerful mobile option for Linux users.

Graphics: AMDGPU, Vulkan, Direct Rendering Manager

  • New GFX1011 / GFX1012 Targets Appear In AMDGPU LLVM Compiler Backend
    To date the open-source AMD "Navi" graphics code inside their LLVM compiler back-end has been focused on the "GFX1010" target but now it's been branched out to also GFX1011 and GFX1012. We now know the initial Navi/GFX10 products to be the Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700XT. We are still waiting to see the full open-source Linux driver code in full while over the past two days we've seen more AMDGPU LLVM GFX10 code continue to drop.
  • MoltenVK 1.0.35 Brings Many Additions & Improvements For Vulkan On macOS
  • It's The Season For Cleaning & Restructuring Within The Intel Linux Kernel Graphics Code
    With Intel's Icelake/Gen11 graphics support considered production-ready when on the latest Linux graphics driver components and ahead of the real enablement around their highly anticipated Xe Graphics discrete hardware, it's making for a summer of clean-ups and restructuring within their kernel Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver. There's still bug fixing and other minor work going into the Intel Gen11 Linux graphics driver code (along with new PCI IDs and the like), but now with the driver developers in the period between introducing major generational work and in particular Intel's dGPU plans that will require a lot of new driver code, there's been a lot of low-level code clean-ups and restructuring going on within the i915 DRM driver.

