Initial Benchmarks Of Microsoft's WSL2 - Windows Subsystem For Linux 2 On Windows 10 Is A Mixed Bag

Graphics/Benchmarks

Since the release of WSL2 as a Windows 10 Insider Preview update this week, we've been putting the new Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 under some benchmarks compared to WSL1 and bare metal Linux. While WSL2 has improved the I/O performance thanks to the new Hyper-V-based virtualization approach employed by WSL2, the performance has regressed in other areas for running Linux binaries on Windows 10. Here are our preliminary benchmark results.

In this comparison is a look at the Windows 10 WSL1 performance against that of the new WSL2 when using the same Windows 10 Insiders build as of this week that introduced the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 support. The Ubuntu 18.04 LTS WSL instance was used for testing with its default packages. In addition to looking at the WSL1 vs. WSL2 performance of Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS itself was also tested bare metal on the same system for looking at the raw performance of Ubuntu on the Intel desktop being tested. Additionally, Clear Linux 29920 was also tested for what has largely become a "gold standard" for Linux performance in showing what Intel systems are capable of achieving performance-wise under Linux, so that is being used in this comparison as a reference point.

Nebra AnyBeam: A Raspberry Pi powered home cinema projector you can fit in your pocket [Review]

Before large screen televisions and 4K content became a thing, I used to enjoy watching films projected onto a white wall at home. I had a Canon projector hooked up to my PC with surround sound, and it was like having a personal cinema. Technology has moved on quite some way since then, and you can now buy reasonable quality projectors for a fraction of the price. Case in point is Nebra AnyBeam, a Raspberry Pi powered pocket sized projector. Read more

Use Albert Launcher On Linux To Boost Your Productivity

Albert is a productivity app inspired by Quicksilver, Alfred and other similar tools, that runs on Linux. Written in C++ / Qt5, this free and open source launcher uses a plugin-based architecture that makes it very flexible and powerful. Read more

12 Best Web Browsers for Ubuntu

Selecting the best web browsers for Ubuntu largely depends on your personal needs, but usually, browsers are used for accessing/browsing websites. In this article, we will look under the hood and highlight some of the best web browsers for Ubuntu. Read more

Games: Valve, SkateBIRD, Starbound, Rings of Saturn, Relic Hunters Legend, Vector 36, Skellboy, Volcanoids

  • Valve release a new stable Steam Client from all the recent Beta builds, nice fixes for Linux
    Valve have once again gathered all the new features and fixes from a bunch of recent Beta builds and pushed it out to everyone, this includes a bunch of nice fixes for Linux. Steam Remote Play is one of the biggest changes (previously in-home streaming), now it's "experimentally" available outside the home too with the renaming. You should now be able to stream games from one Steam client to another, wherever they are.
  • SkateBIRD has flown past the Kickstarter goal, Linux demo now available
    Get ready to explore a bird-sized skatepark, as SkateBIRD has not only flown right past the initial goal on Kickstarter, it also now has a Linux demo for you to flap your wings in excitement with
  • Starbound's massive 1.4 "Bounty Hunter" update is out now
    After a long wait, with this being the first update to Starbound since October last year. Seems like the wait may have been worth it though! The Bounty Hunter 1.4 update launched yesterday and it brings with it absolutely tons of news toys. The biggest new feature being the Bounty Hunting system, which has you take on procedurally-generated quests.
  • Hard sci-fi space game 'Rings of Saturn' is now doing an Early Access crowdfunding mix on itch
    Rings of Saturn, a hard sci-fi space simulation game made with the FOSS Godot Engine is now opening up Early Access builds on itch, with a slight difference. This isn't your usual Early Access model, as it's mixing in crowdfunding at the same time. Anyone who pays at least $9.99 on itch.io gets full access to the game and it has an always up to date demo to try first too. This is probably one of the nicest ways to do crowdfunding I've seen, something Fig also started doing recently with Vagrus.
  • Relic Hunters Legend to enter Alpha later this month, includes Linux support
    Relic Hunters Legend, the crowdfunded shoot and loot RPG from Rogue Snail is gearing up for the Alpha release this month. It sounds like it's going to be quite fun, an online co-op shoot and loot RPG from the creators of Chroma Squad, Dungeonland and Relic Hunters Zero. If you've not heard of it before, when it's eventually ready it will be going free to play so everyone can jump in, however they went to Kickstarter originally to get the funded need to actually make the game a reality.
  • Unique racing game 'Vector 36' adds online multiplayer in the latest update and a free weekend
    Vector 36 is a racing game that's quite unusual, as you're piloting a Skimmer across the surface of Mars.
  • Skellboy looks like a very sweet action-RPG where you swap body parts
    Skellboy, a recent discovery being developed by UmaikiGames and published by Fabraz (Slime-San, Planet Diver) looks like a very sweet action-RPG that I'm pretty excited about. Only appearing on Steam recently, it's going to be releasing with Linux support in "mid 2019" and they're very clear about the platforms too. On the official site, it's right there. Why am I exited about Skellboy? Well, not only does the graphical style look fantastic mixing in flat shapes with pixel-art and a 3D environment, the gameplay sounds highly amusing too. As you progress, you will be able to replace your bones with different body parts taken from others, which is a little weird but it does sound rather comical with the cute graphical style to it.
  • The latest Volcanoids update sounds amazing, lets you directly pilot your drillship
    Volcanoids, the steampunk survival game where your base of operations is a massive moving drill just had a massive update and it sounds like they're taking it in a fun direction. Released yesterday, the Travel Update has changed the way you explore. Previously, it felt like you had no real freedom to explore and as the developer said, the old map system was nothing more than a glorified fast-travel system. That's gone! Instead, you now get a Pilot Seat and this allows you to dig deep and explore directly. Also, while you're piloting your drillship you can actually use the massive drill to get resources on the map too making it even more handy.

