Games: GOG Summer Sale Festival, The Expression Amrilato, Atari VCS
GOG are giving away Toonstruck during the Summer Sale Festival finale
The GOG Summer Sale Festival is ending on Monday June 17th at 10 PM UTC, so GOG are now giving away copies of Toonstruck.
The Expression Amrilato, a Yuri Visual Novel that teaches some Esperanto has a same-day Linux release on GOG
Currently stuck in release limbo on Steam, 'The Expression Amrilato' has been released on GOG today with full Linux support. Curiously, this Yuri Visual Novel will also teach you some of the Esperanto language.
I will fully admit to being completely uncultured here, I had to google around about Esperanto for a while. I had never heard of it until I saw this game. If you didn't know either, Esperanto is an international auxiliary language, something meant to help people communicate when they don't share a common language. Well, that's what my Googling told me anyway…
Here’s how Atari VCS will run PC games
Back when Atari was first describing the VCS, it tried to position it as a jack-of-all-trades console that would play retro Atari games on top of being a media player on top of also playing some PC games. Today we’re getting a better idea of how it’s going to do all of that, and a lot of its capability lies in its Sandbox Mode.
When you boot up the VCS, Atari says that you’ll be greeted by a “color-splashed modern dashboard,” which is where you’ll access things like your apps and the Atari Store. It’s there you’ll also find a bold window in the center, which you can select to reboot the console into Sandbox Mode. With Sandbox mode, you’ll be able to run your choice of a number of operating systems via USB boot drive (Atari mentions Windows, Ubuntu, and Chrome OS specifically), allowing you to run PC games on the machine.
With an AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics at the core, along with either 4 or 8GB of RAM depending on the model you buy, it sounds like the Atari VCS will be similar in power to an entry-level gaming PC (a notion that it’s $280 price tag supports). The console supports USB and Bluetooth keyboards, mice, controllers, and “most other PC peripherals,” so you’ll don’t necessarily have to settle for playing PC titles with a gamepad if you don’t want to.
Can Fortnite Run on Linux?
Can Fortnite run on Linux? It sure can!
Valve has been trying to improve the appeal and usability of PC gaming on Linux and making big games available on the platform is one of those steps.
It involves some tinkering to play some of the games, including Fortnite. Here's how to do it.
Regolith Linux is the i3 Ubuntu Spin You’ve Been Waiting For
Okay, okay. If you are sat there mouthing “what is i3?” at me with a confused, borderline-desperate look on your face, I’ll fill you in: i3 is a tiling window manager created for X11 (the display manager most Linux distros use, including Ubuntu). i3 supports traditional horizontal vertical window tiling — think window snapping, but arranged and resized automatically — as well as stacking and tabbing. The differences don’t end there, though. Like me, you’re probably used to managing app windows with a mouse, but the i3 window manager is largely keyboard driven. The idea is that you use keyboard shortcuts to move, manage and arrange open apps and windows (though you can use a mouse too).
Give Ubuntu a Bold New Look with the Qogir Theme
The background imagery in the Nautilus file manager (the effect also apparently works with Nemo, but I haven’t tested it) is the most visually striking element in the Qogir theme. It’s a love it/hate it gimmick, which explains why it’s rarely used. Personally I enjoy the visual flourish it adds (though it certainly helps if your desktop wallpaper compliments it).
Ubuntu: LXD, New Stuff and Snaps
An Overview to deepin 15.10 GNU/Linux
For users who want to know latest deepin 15.10 before downloading it, this article is for you. In this version, deepin once again fulfills its commitment to be pretty and user friendly, as it brings a lot of new improvements in shapes and performance. Nw it introduces Auto Merge on desktop, along with new control for Sound Effects. The file manager got Advanced Search. It even got a new window manager, called dde-kwin, modified from KDE Kwin. And now it is rebased to Debian Stable instead of Unstable, for the users to get more timely security updates. I hope this short overview gives you enough information to finally try deepin 15.10.
