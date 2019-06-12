Android Leftovers
-
Huawei Mate X launch pushed back for totally-not-Android-related reasons
-
Android phones found in Chautalas Tihar jail cell
-
Eleven Xiaomi smartphones to join Android Q Beta
-
Android Circuit: First Look At Galaxy S11, Note 10 Pro Leaks, Google Confirms Disappointing Pixel 4
-
Which pre-installed Android apps could put my phone at risk?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 766 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Astra Linux-based mobile devices to get introduced in Russia
A smartphone and two tablets based on the Astra Linux OS will be introduced in Russia, reports Vedomosti citing a joint statement put out by Mobile Inform Group, the producer of the devices, and of the Astra Linux group. The devices will be aimed at use in extreme conditions. Booking will become possible in September. The MOG C55AL smartphone will feature a 5.5-inch screen, and the MIG T8AL and MIG T10AK tablets 8 and 10 inch screens, respectively. State institutions, the military, power, oil and gas companies, mining, industry and transport companies are expected to take up the devices.
Games: GOG Summer Sale Festival, The Expression Amrilato, Atari VCS
Best lightweight Linux distro of 2019
Modern Linux distros are designed to appeal to a large number of users who run modern hardware. As a result, they have become too bloated for older machines, even if you manually delete files. Without a healthy dollop of system memory and an extra core or two, these distros may not deliver the best performance. Thankfully, there are many lightweight distros, trimmed and tweaked by expert hands, which can be used to breathe new life into older hardware. But there's one caveat to bear in mind when working with lightweight distros – they usually manage to support ancient kit by cutting away just about everything you take for granted, such as wizards and scripts which make everyday tasks easier. That said, these lightweight distros are fully capable of reviving older hardware and can even function as a replacement of your current operating system, if you're willing to adjust to their way of working and install extra programs as necessary.
Recent comments
28 min 44 sec ago
5 hours 6 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago
17 hours 14 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago